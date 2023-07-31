Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 7-31-23. Interviews with recent commits.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

While things haven’t been that active during the dead period, this week was a quick break due to a quiet period, where schools could host visitors. Due to that, there was a higher volume of recruiting action in the Mountain West. The offers (5) were still light, but Boise State and San Jose State were two schools that hosted known visitors over the weekends. A number of schools added new commitments, with five different schools totaling fourteen commits. Air Force led the way with eight all on their own, while Boise State and San Jose had two each, plus Fresno State and UNLV both added one. The Falcons, Broncos, and Spartans could all be considered for the cover photo this week, but the edge is going to the team who had multiple commits and a visitor. It is the Bronco’s first week of this cycle.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Air Force: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Boise State: 1

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September (with a brief reprieve this week where we go back into a quiet period), we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released.

Dead period ends July 25, 2023….then in August starts up again. Take a look at the recruiting calendars for the dates ahead.

ICYMI: The 2023-24 NCAA Division I recruiting calendars are now available.



Check them out ⬇️https://t.co/aTrR7ClArt pic.twitter.com/SmiAkp16Nk — NCAA Compliance (@NCAACompliance) July 21, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 81

Visit Recap:

ATH Kamani Jackson (San Jose State)

“I loved it. Their new facility is something special. Like always, everyone showed a lot of love to me and my family. Their practice was great everything was high tempo. I got to sit in the position meetings and listen to Coach Viney and how he coach and help his Db’s which played a big part.”

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Raymond Howard (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because it’s what we call in Marrero, LA, at Archbishop Shaw High School, excelsior (ever striving and ever achieving). It reminds me so much of my high school in the sense of its brotherhood and fraternity with an ultimate family environment. It’s going to challenge me academically, physically, and mentally, ultimately fine-tuning what started at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School in Westwego, LA, and flourished at Archbishop Shaw. For me, it’s a continuation of what has been instilled in me by all my Coaches, Family, and Teachers since day one. That is a spirit of excellence and always being a trustworthy honorable young man. I think there is no greater feat than serving to help keep our great nation free while doing what I love, playing the great sport of football.”

QB Kaleb Annett (Boise State)

“Coach Avalos and Coach Hamdan treated both my dad and I like family. It’s very clear to see why BSU is so successful; the coaching staff is unlike any other in the country. Boise State also has great tradition, one of the best fan bases in the nation, and a work ethic unlike any other. I know Boise State will help me continue to grow as not only a football player but person as well.”

OL Ethan Dasmann (Fresno State)

“They have the best fans in the mountain west and the support they get from the city is unmatched. The coaches are all really down-to-earth guys that I have a lot of confidence in. And they’re doing a lot of renovations to their facilities which definitely entices me.”

RB Anthony Hymes (San Jose State)

“My reason on why I chose San Jose was because of Coach Carter. He made me feel really comfortable; the talks we had felt like I was talking to the most real man on the planet and could talk to him about anything about life, not just football. He also can show me how to be a better man even before being a better a football player and teach me life lessons. I love the culture; everything sits right for me in God’s hands, so this will officially be my home.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Zachaun Williams was offered by Nevada

JUCO DB Amarion York was offered by Nevada

2026 TE Brock Harris was offered by SDSU

EDGE Sam McCormick was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Jamarion Morrow was offered by UNLV

Visits:

WR Gatlin Bair visited Boise State

OL Kalolo Kaihea visited SJSU

OL Manuel Serna visited SJSU

ATH Kamani Jackson visited SJSU

Commits:

WR Easton Barlow committed to Air Force

K Max Miranda committed to Air Force

OL Raymond Howard committed to Air Force

OL Steven Scott III committed to Air Force

OL Porter Nix committed to Air Force

WR Greyson Ealy committed to Air Force

DB Tyson McCrary committed to Air Force

DB Jax Gates committed to Air Force

QB Kaleb Annett committed to Boise State

DL Trevor Mckenna committed to Boise State

OL Ethan Dasmann committed to Fresno State

EDGE Noa Siaosi committed to San Jose State

OL Jay Tauala-harris committed to San Jose State

DB Jaylen Allen committed to UNLV

Decommits

