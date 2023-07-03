Mountaintop View 7-3-23. San Diego State staying, MW Media Days, Bowl Projections, Rankings, Gold Glove

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. July is here and we are inching closer to MW Media Days. Even though it’s the dead of summer, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In the latest twist and turn of this sage, the June 30th deadline came and went for San Diego State. On Friday afternoon, reporters began tweeting that San Diego State sent another letter to the Mountain West stating they intend to stay in the Mountain West (although they decided not to add the obligatory “for now” clause). While there is currently not any reason to believe the Mountain West won’t accept this intention, there is not an official conformation that they have.

A big milestone in the college football offseason will be here soon. Mountain West media days will be in just over two weeks and the conference announced which players will be joining their coaches in Las Vegas. Traditionally, players are juniors or seniors anyway, but this year they have to be 21 or older per the hotel’s policies. Football is getting closer.

Because it’s never too early for people to begin projecting teams to bowl games. Athlon has Wyoming in the New Mexico Bowl, Boise State in the LA, Air Force in the Frisco, Fresno State in the Potato, San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl, and San Diego State in the Arizona Bowl. It probably won’t end up looking like this at all, but after all, it is the off-season. Also of note, Tulane is getting the NY6 spot.

PFF Preseason Rankings

Mountain West Power Rankings♨️ pic.twitter.com/FHzCpojrfx — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 30, 2023

Tamiya wins a gold glove.

On the horizon: