Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 7-3-23. July Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

And what a week it was. Offer-wise, things were slow, with only nin over the course of the week. However, recruits seemed intent on committing to schools prior to the dead period, which went into effect last week. 44 new players gave a verbal pledge to a Mountain West team in the past week. A number of teams did well, including Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, and Utah State, which got its first two members of their recruiting class. Due to that, this week was a bit tough to decide who would be displayed on the cover photo. Lots of consideration was given to Colorado State, which added five new players, including a four-star wide receiver. However, the Falcons brought in a whopping 29 new players to their 2024 recruiting class, which is more than most teams will get in an entire recruiting cycle. Of course AFA will always have more recruits than other teams, but 29 in a single week is worth highlighting. They take a week on the banner.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 3

UNLV: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September, we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course August brings fall camp.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 65

July Team Recruiting Rankings:

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless. Here are the June rankings for comparison.

1. UNLV

2. Colorado State

3. SDSU

4. Air Force

5. Boise State

6. Hawaii

7. Nevada

8. Fresno State

9. Utah State

10. San Jose State

11. Wyoming

12. New Mexico

Tier Rankings:

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: UNLV, Colorado State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Air Force, Boise State, Hawaii

Tier 3: Nevada, Fresno State

Tier 4: Utah State, San Jose State, Wyoming

Tier 5: New Mexico

Commitment Spotlight:

LS Jake Helms (Air Force)

“I fell in love with Air Force when I first went up there in April. Since then I’ve built a great relationship with the coaches, to where it feels like family. I love the winning the culture they have up there, as well as the academics. Along with serving my country, it’s a great opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

DE Timothy Scott (Air Force)

“I committed because of the trip I took in late June. I went in not knowing what to expect but me and my father were blown away. When I got home I discussed with my family and they were over the moon about me playing football for Air Force. So I decided to take advantage of the opportunity before it passed me up.”

OL Corbin Glass (Air Force)

“It really came down to the overall feel of the academy. The coaches are fantastic. Facilities are top notch, they are a winning team. Offensive line production is a big factor, Coach Lobo and the other staff have a big contribution to that. Can’t forget the military benefits and everything else, it’s a no-brainer.”

DL Joshua Janda (Air Force)

“I feel like Air Force is a place where people go to elevate to become the best version of themselves on and off the football field, Coach Calhoun has established a winning culture with the bolt brotherhood and with such a great staff I know we will win a lot of games and championships while I’m there, Academics was also a big part of my process and Air Force is one of the best in the country, they also recruited me a lot and made me feel at home I knew I could come in and really develop my game and hope to make an early impact while also getting a top tear education it was kind of a no brainer I also come from a military family so I was pretty well versed with the opportunities that come with the 4 year service commitment”

DE Nate Hoss (Air Force)

“For me, the Air Force Academy was always an aspiration ever since I was young. Both my father and uncle are academy grads, and the core values of the academy are highly reflective of the values instilled in me at home. Furthermore, I’m incredibly excited for the experience that I will be able to create a bond among my teammates and classmates that is beaten by few universities.”

OL Mitchell Jones (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force because of the incredible culture and brotherhood that comes with being a part of this team. It was extremely evident that this opportunity was just different and better than any opportunity that anyone could get in football and I had to be a part of it. I can’t wait to play at Air Force!”

LB Jack Matranga (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force just cuz I felt like it made nothing but sense I committed on the visit and I fell in love with the area of Colorado Springs and all the people the coaches and players were extremely welcoming and kind to me and my family! I felt like the coaches really care about the players and I loved the tight brotherhood amongst the players everyone had each others backs and I felt like the coaches has my best interest in mind. Also being set up for the next 40 years instead of the next 4 is something that I had in mind all the benefits they offer is incredible! Overall Air Force just seemed like home for me I loved it!”

K Luke Faccone (Air Force)

“I knew it was a special place the second I stepped foot on campus, but it was really the coaching staff that made the difference. It felt like a family there and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. It was clear to me why it’s called the bolt brotherhood!”

RB William Gunnings III (Air Force)

“Both my mom and dad served in the Army, so I was raised by Military parents. My parents always talk to me about education being a priority. I feel that the Air Force Academy provides both an elite education and they play really competitive football. The NFL isn’t my goal, but like many kids who play, it’s my dream. I feel like Air Force gives me an opportunity to do both. The facilities are top-notch. I also connected with the other recruits and feel like this class is gonna be special. Every coach I met had some affiliation with Air Force Academy and loved it the. I especially enjoyed Coach Calhoun, Coach Horton and Coach Jackson. The players i met all seem genuine and loves being there. Colorado Springs is a beautiful place.”

RB Travis Wood (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force because when I came out for a visit early in June, it felt like home. The coaches, the campus, and the area all made it a very easy decision. I wanted to be set up for the rest of my life and not just the next 4 years. It also doesn’t hurt playing for a team that’s in a bowl game practically every year. The Bolt Brotherhood is just a special thing that I wanted to be a part of.”

OL Anthony Miller (Air Force)

“I chose the Air Force because I believe it offers an unrivaled education and an amazing football team. Football teams always talk about the brotherhood they have but the Air Force truly has an incredible brotherhood. The opportunity the Air Force can give me is unmatched and I couldn’t pass it up.”

QB Jacob Drackett (Air Force)

“The biggest reason I committed to Air Force was definitely the love that the staff showed for me not only as a football player but as a person. Another reason is the education and life after football. My connection with the staff is amazing coach Thiessen and coach Campbell have been the main two coaches in my recruitment and they have been amazing to me and my family. Lastly, the scheme at Air Force quarterback wise is a bit different then what I’m used to but I believe coach Thiessen is going to put me in situations to succeed and I believe I am the smartest player on the field at all times which is crucial in an offense that you have to make so many decisions in.”

QB Parker Thompson (Air Force)

“It wasn’t a tough decision for me. I like the high bar. I love the program, the culture, the coaches, the offense, the facilities, the education, the history, the conference, and my recruiting class. I love these guys and what they stand for. To say I like the coaches is an understatement. They’re incredible people and all in. I know I am going to be challenged. I like that. The offense is an incredible fit given my skill set. They checked all the boxes for me and the educational opportunity is incredible. Honored to be offered by them.”

DL Chidera Otutu (UNLV)

“I chose unlv because of the coaching staff and the love they shown to me and my family, also I chose unlv because of what I can see myself playing and being successful at. Coach Logo is great guy and I understand what he do very well and his philosophy.”

OL Camden Jury (Utah State)

“I committed to Utah State because I feel it is the best fit for me. The like the culture the coaching staff is building, and the players I was able to interact with made me feel welcome. One of the main reasons is Coach Bassett and his belief in me as a player. Let me know if you need anything else.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2026 ATH Drew Ward was offered by Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV

OL Ethan Dasmann was offered by Fresno State

2025 QB Tre People was offered by Hawaii

DB Gio Kafentzis was offered by Nevada

LS Rylan L. Vagana was offered by SDSU

DE Ethaniah Steffany was offered by UNLV

OL Wesley Harvey was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits:

K Wyatt Joyce committed to Air Force

QB Antonio Scott committed to Air Force

RB Travis Wood committed to Air Force

DL Laird Hanson-Felter committed to Air Force

QB Jacob Drackett committed to Air Force

DE Nate Hoss committed to Air Force

WR Matt Long committed to Air Force

DB Drake Fowler committed to Air Force

RB William Gunnings III committed to Air Force

EDGE Antonio Menard committed to Air Force

QB Parker Thompson committed to Air Force

OL Anthony Miller committed to Air Force

DE Grady Forsythe committed to Air Force

OL Corbin Glass committed to Air Force

K Luke Faccone committed to Air Force

DL Joshua Janda committed to Air Force

OL Mitchell Jones committed to Air Force

DL Bennett Williams committed to Air Force

DL Arrington Watkins committed to Air Force

OL Caden Romo committed to Air Force

OL Peyton Knoebel committed to Air Force

OL Luka Matamoros committed to Air Force

DB TJ Barker committed to Air Force

OL Liam Horan committed to Air Force

DE Timothy Scott committed to Air Force

LB Jack Matranga committed to Air Force

WR Josh Hendricks committed to Air Force

OL Eli Campbell committed to Air Force

LB Beckham Dee committed to Air Force

EDGE Roman Caywood committed to Boise State

LB Clay Martineau committed to Boise State

An unknown player committed to Boise State

WR Donte Ferrel committed to Colorado State

DE Braxton Strong committed to Colorado State

EDGE Keegan Shank committed to Colorado State

RB Jalen Dupree committed to Colorado State

WR Jordan Ross committed to Colorado State

RB Carter Vargas committed to Nevada

EDGE LeVar Talley committed to Nevada

LB John Stowers committed to SJSU

DL Chidera Otutu committed to UNLV

OL Camden Jury committed to Utah State

QB Ryland Jessee committed to Utah State

OL Giovanni Panozzo committed to Wyoming

Decommits

