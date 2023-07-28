Mountain West Reacts Results: Awards and Conference Realignment.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Green Offensive Player of the Year

The majority of people voted for Taylen Green. But nearly just as many people selected the field. I wonder if they had a specific person in mind.

Gibbs Defensive Player of the Year

Easton Gibbs was the clear front-runner. Though again, a lot of people went with the field. Maybe they are just assuming that an unforeseen player has a breakout year and runs away with it?

Coach of the Year

Calhoun and Tedford, the two best coaches in the conference, were on the low end of votes. Avalos got a large number, but almost half of voters went with the field. It seems like a surprise team is coming in 2023.

MW gets a top grade

68% of voters are giving the conference an A or B for how they handled the San Diego State situation. I know a few people thought they took the easy way out, but they passed this test.