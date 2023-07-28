Mountaintop View 7-28-23 Realignment dominos, fall camp news and previews

The last Friday in July again finds us focusing hard on football news as some MW schools have begun fall camp with the rest soon to follow. Check out today’s content starting with the new domino effect begun by Colorado’s move to the Big 12 followed by actual on-the-field news from several MW football teams. Enjoy!!

Could the Rams use Colorado’s move as a springboard to a P5 conference?

The Aztecs look to the man who was under center in 2011 when the offense reached levels unseen since. Can Ryan Lindley bring back the offensive glory days now that he is the offensive coordinator?

The Broncos brought in several new players via the transfer portal. Who among them are most likely to see action first?

NevadaSportsNet’s Chris Murray gives us his list of who he considers the top players in the Mountain West.

In less than 40 days, Fresno State will travel to Indiana for their season opener against Purdue. The Boilermakers will have a new head coach at the helm, so what can the Bulldogs expect?

Fall Camp has begun for the Spartans and they got an extra boost just before as they moved into their new $70 million athletic center facility.

The NCAA instituted several recruiting calendar changes earlier this year with the intended aim of creating more “work/life balance” for coaches. Jordan Kaye of BroncoNationNews spoke to the MW head coaches at MW Media Days last week on this subject and how they intend to navigate these new changes. Will it just be doing the same workload now with less time to accomplish?

