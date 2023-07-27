Mountaintop View 7-27-23

Nine questions to answer for the Nevada football team as fall camp opens next week
College football season is right around the corner! Nevada and several other MWC programs open up fall camp this week, most starting next week. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray details some things to watch for Nevada.
Not MWC related...yet
Sources: The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2023
Tour SJSU’s new facility
Experience $70M & 55,000 sq. ft in less than a minute - the new Spartan Athletic Center. If you're old enough to remember Spartan Stadium in the 70s & 80s, it's 'Back to the Future' out here. @SJSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/m3lmRIgqes— Vic Aquino (@VicD_SJ) July 26, 2023
An interview worth listening to
"I don't think any school is in any conference for good anymore. If it's not San Diego State it's going to be another school."— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 26, 2023
Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is our guest on the latest episode of "Canzano & Wilner: The Podcast."
Listen: https://t.co/BKg1v6FzvW
Fall camp season has arrived
Good morning. #HawaiiFB on the field bright and early for fall camp. Rainbow Warriors begin the 2023 season a month from today at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/CTFegok0iy— Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) July 26, 2023
Heavyweight bout set for men’s hoops
Gonzaga and San Diego State will begin a home-and-home series on December 29th in Spokane, per release. Return game at Viejas Arena during the 2024-25 season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
Boise State AD has Q&A with fans
What questions do you have Bronco Nation…family out of town so have time tonight ♂️ If I don’t have the answer…will find one.— Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) July 26, 2023
Also…2023 season cannot start soon enough…1-0! #BleedBlue #WhatsNext
PFF preseason all-MW teams
PFF’s Preseason All Mountain West Team: Offense pic.twitter.com/IsO1ccmHSI— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023
PFF’s Preseason All Mountain West Team: Defense pic.twitter.com/SjgVaih5Ls— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - Boise State’s Top Players: #5
Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Toby
Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E13
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Who is the best player on your team heading into 2023?
Loading comments...