Mountaintop View 7-27-23

Fall camps open in the MWC, realignment shocker, SDSU-Gonzaga, facility tour and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Nevada v New Mexico State Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Nine questions to answer for the Nevada football team as fall camp opens next week

College football season is right around the corner! Nevada and several other MWC programs open up fall camp this week, most starting next week. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray details some things to watch for Nevada.

Not MWC related...yet

Tour SJSU’s new facility

An interview worth listening to

Fall camp season has arrived

Heavyweight bout set for men’s hoops

Boise State AD has Q&A with fans

PFF preseason all-MW teams

