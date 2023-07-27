Mountaintop View 7-27-23

College football season is right around the corner! Nevada and several other MWC programs open up fall camp this week, most starting next week. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray details some things to watch for Nevada.

Not MWC related...yet

Sources: The Big 12’s presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night on a conference call to accept Colorado as a new member. Colorado still has not formally applied for Big 12 membership, which is expected to happen tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 27, 2023

Tour SJSU’s new facility

Experience $70M & 55,000 sq. ft in less than a minute - the new Spartan Athletic Center. If you're old enough to remember Spartan Stadium in the 70s & 80s, it's 'Back to the Future' out here. @SJSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/m3lmRIgqes — Vic Aquino (@VicD_SJ) July 26, 2023

An interview worth listening to

"I don't think any school is in any conference for good anymore. If it's not San Diego State it's going to be another school."



Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is our guest on the latest episode of "Canzano & Wilner: The Podcast."



Listen: https://t.co/BKg1v6FzvW — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 26, 2023

Fall camp season has arrived

Good morning. #HawaiiFB on the field bright and early for fall camp. Rainbow Warriors begin the 2023 season a month from today at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/CTFegok0iy — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) July 26, 2023

Heavyweight bout set for men’s hoops

Gonzaga and San Diego State will begin a home-and-home series on December 29th in Spokane, per release. Return game at Viejas Arena during the 2024-25 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023

Boise State AD has Q&A with fans

What questions do you have Bronco Nation…family out of town so have time tonight ‍♂️ If I don’t have the answer…will find one.



Also…2023 season cannot start soon enough…1-0! #BleedBlue #WhatsNext — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) July 26, 2023

PFF preseason all-MW teams

PFF’s Preseason All Mountain West Team: Offense pic.twitter.com/IsO1ccmHSI — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023

PFF’s Preseason All Mountain West Team: Defense pic.twitter.com/SjgVaih5Ls — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2023

