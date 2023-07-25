Mountaintop View 7-25-23 The Pigskin Edition with current conference football news!

Jan Brady may have always said, ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia...” but in today’s edition we at MWCConnection say “Football, football, football” as we head into fall camps and close in on the start of the football season! We bring content from around the conference on all things pigskin. Enjoy!!

Although the Aztecs were welcomed back into the MW in good standing for the 2023-24 sports season, it is a foregone conclusion that if (when) the Pac-10-11-12 offers membership, they will be gone. Even with a $34 million dollar exit fee looming over their head, here’s why that should not be considered a stumbling block for them.

Ram Head Coach had highly-rated first recruiting class in 2023 and is increasing that momentum based on the verbal commits received for 2024. What is his recruiting secret and what areas of the country are they finding continued success?

Broncocountry.com rates the Broncos’ conference rivals from least hated to most hated and why. A fun read even if you rate Boise State as your most hated.

Utah State enters the 2023 football season as probably the biggest unknown with new coordinators on both sides of the ball along with 53 new players. They had to cancel their spring game due to lack of players but there is plenty of optimism in Logan as this reminds them of the feelings they had at the start of their 2021 season that ended up as MW Champion.

The Bulldog WR room lost a lot of talent this offseason, but this 6th year senior who saw substantial action last year is ready to carry the baton.

Wolf Pack set up a home-and-home with team from Conference USA for 2025-26.

On the horizon:

Later today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Mountain West Media Days

Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 5: Media Days Recap

Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Mountain West Media Days Follow-Up 2023