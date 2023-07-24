Mountaintop View 7-24-23. Mountain West & CFP, SDSU conference realignment, BSU defense, Cowboy passing game, future games.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off MW Media Days week and fall camp is right around the corner! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Barry Odom was once upset by Wyoming while at Missouri. Now, as a coach in the Mountain West at UNLV, he says it shouldn’t even be a question if the conference champ should get in the playoffs or not once the new format begins next season. He has been in quite a few conferences and knows what good teams and good conferences look like. However, Odom acknowledged his own program has a lot to do in order to get into the type of position to get into the college football playoff.

We got the short answer that SDSU is staying in the Mountain West, but everyone knows the rest of that sentence is “for now.” Head coach Brady Hoke was of course asked about this storyline during media days. He praised the leadership from the AD and claimed he didn’t know much about conference realignment, but when players and recruits would ask, he would confirm that he had heard those same rumors (that part doesn’t seem true, recruits were being pitched about playing in the PAC. However he says they backed off on all of that a few months ago, which may be accurate). But for now, the coaches can guide they players to focus on what they can control, how they are in the weight room and how to win football games once the season starts.

Boise State had a great defense last year, but now nine players who had a combined 73 starts. But head coach Andy Avalos isn’t backing down from the idea that they can have a good defense again in 2022. The starting linebackers should not be an issue. The defensive line is reported to have a few spring surprises and will have depth even if it is currently lacking star power. The secondary has to replace two all-time greats at safety but has a number of players with starting experience at all five positions, even if they have struggled to stay healthy or be consistent during their careers so far.

Craig Bohl discussed a variety of topics during media days, including his offense. He says of course they need to improve in the passing game, but they won’t be a team who goes four-wide while throwing 50 times a game. Bohl loaded praise on star linebacker Easton Gibbs, putting him in the same tier as his former linebackers who have gone to play in the NFL. His main focuses are staying healthy and not turning the ball over. Also of note, Bohl’s contract expires after the 2024 season, but that isn’t stopping him from having conversations about staying in Laramie longer, although he’s also on the lookout for any warning signs about not being able to do the around-the-clock job any longer. Still, he is excited for the season and to lead a talented team that gained a lot of experience last year.

