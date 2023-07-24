Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 7-24-23.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

While things haven’t been that active during the dead period, it was still a productive week for many Mountain West schools. This week, the new commitments (7) actually outpaced the new offers (3). The verbal pledges were spread out evenly, with 6 different schools each securing one new commit, and UNLV securing two. Clearly many teams had good weeks, but the Rebels seemed to have the best week getting two solid players and for that, they take a turn on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Air Force: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September, we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Dead period ends July 25, 2023….then in August starts up again. Take a look at the recruiting calendars for the dates ahead. pic.twitter.com/CUM4uvlGd3 — Coach B.O. (@bradodom) July 13, 2023

ICYMI: The 2023-24 NCAA Division I recruiting calendars are now available.



Check them out ⬇️https://t.co/aTrR7ClArt pic.twitter.com/SmiAkp16Nk — NCAA Compliance (@NCAACompliance) July 21, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 73

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

WR Marshel Sanders (Fresno State)

“I have always wanted to commit before my Senior Year, I just needed all the pieces to fall into place. This is stuff I dreamt about as a kid! The biggest reason I chose Fresno State was because of the brotherhood we are building here in my hometown! I feel great knowing I get to be a part of it. Just staying home and being one of the hometown heroes is big for me.”

DB Tayten Beyer (SDSU)

“The main reasons why I chose SDSU was the culture and it just felt like the best fit for me. I also had a great relationship with Coach Sumler and I believe he can develop me into a star that can play at the next level.”

DB Tre’Jon Fulton (UNLV)

“The reason i chose UNLV was because they have an amazing team. From the coaches to the players. They are definitely building somomething there and I want to be a part of that. They got coaches that want players to succeed and players that want nothing but to win. UNLV’s culture is taking a turn for the best and Im going to be a part of that!”

DB Nijrell Eason II (UNLV)

“I loved the energy from all the coaches especially coach davis and I feel like they are building something special and I wanted to be part of it!”

LB Daegon Bryant (Wyoming)

“To start Wyoming is a beautiful state and the staff is an amazing group of people. The staff is always checking in me and how me and my family are doing. They’re also very good at getting people to the next level. I’ll be playing linebacker and the coaches like how I run down field hit people with my speed and quickness.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

TE Arthur Ban was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Kaleb Maryland was offered by UNLV

2027 ATH Hayden Stepp was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits:

WR Marshel Sanders committed to Fresno State

DL Jayland McGlothen committed to Nevada

DB Tayten Beyer committed to SDSU

RB Anthony Hymes committed to SJSU

DB Nijrell Eason II committed to UNLV

DB Tre’Jon Fulton committed to UNLV

LB Daegon Bryant committed to Wyoming

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.