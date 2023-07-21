MWC Media Days: Day 2 Recap

Per usual, the second day was fairly uneventful. But let’s take a look at what each coach had to say...
Air Force Falcons
Calhoun is building a legitimate contender...
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun now on with @975Hans & @JakeScottZone from #MWCMediaDayshttps://t.co/6CWvZvOOKo— 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone (@KSLSportsZone) July 20, 2023
Boise State Broncos
Andy Avalos providing a glimpse of what the Boise State offense might look like under new coordinator Bush Hamdan.
We're LIVE with Boise State football coach Andy Avalos right now on @BNNBroncoNation! Join us! https://t.co/NPTIogBC6F— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) July 20, 2023
Colorado State Rams
How are the Rams going to recover from a rough 2022 season...
Coming up LIVE at 11:40 a.m. MT@CoachJayNorvell ❗️— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) July 20, 2023
https://t.co/NYZpjYUXmL pic.twitter.com/o94jqMccWM
A former star returns to his former coach...
Jay Norvell tells me that former Nevada QB Carson Strong is joining the @CSUFootball staff as a volunteer coach this season— Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) July 20, 2023
Fresno State Bulldogs
The quarterback position is still up for grabs...
Jeff Tedford on Fresno State's quarterback in 2023: "Don't know yet." pic.twitter.com/SqSKq95KQx— Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) July 20, 2023
Tedford is feeling great...
Music to the Red Wave's ears: Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford says of his current state: "I feel great. I want to coach for the next 10 years." #FresnoState #GoDogs @BarkBoard pic.twitter.com/nEonSEATY7— Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) July 20, 2023
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Is Hawaii’s offense headed in the right direction?
See what Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said at media days about UH's return to the run-and-shoot offense:#HawaiiFB #BRADDAHHOODhttps://t.co/NPaeuFRBPR— WarriorSportsNetwork (@WSN_247Sports) July 20, 2023
Nevada Wolf Pack
The Wolf Pack have a lot to prove this fall...
just kicking with the media #BattleBorn | #HomeIsNevada | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/2XQlvwMBfz— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) July 20, 2023
Chris Murray gives his thoughts...
Results and analysis from our weekly poll question:— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) July 20, 2023
Who will win this year's Mountain West football title game? I nailed the two participants and winner with my pick last year. Let's go for two in a row. https://t.co/vlGOOj7WJy
New Mexico Lobos
Will the Lobo offense recover after finishing last in the nation?
Coach G is going live at 10 AM MT.— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) July 20, 2023
Watch at https://t.co/XTDfKoV1lM#GoLobos
San Diego State Aztecs
Hoke discusses conference realignment...
@Aztecs_All_In @MountainWest football media days in Las Vegas.— Aztecs All In (@Aztecs_All_In) July 20, 2023
Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke on the MWC, uh, relationship “issues” and that other “process” related to conference realignment. pic.twitter.com/vbHGGVZBGi
San Jose State Spartans
Are the Spartans a legitimate contender?
Live from LV with Coach B! #ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/ungtzcgG82— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) July 20, 2023
UNLV Rebels
Brumfield gives his thoughts on his new coach...
Interview with UNLV Rebels QB Doug Brumfield on new HC Barry Odom.— GuavaPressMedia (@GuavaPressMedia) July 20, 2023
VC: Justin Baptiz#DougBrumfield #MountainWestConference#UNLVFB #RunninRebels #UNLVFootball#MountainWestConferenceFootball#MountainWestConferenceFootballMediaDays #AtThePeak #LasVegasNevada #GuavaPress pic.twitter.com/GhOosIpvT2
High expectations in Las Vegas?
“This team is hungry to build a winning team.” - @unlvfootball head coach Barry Odom pic.twitter.com/wXbAQkYCN5— Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) July 20, 2023
Utah State Aggies
Legas is QB1 in Logan...
Blake Anderson on Cooper Legas:— Andrew Hyde (@ahyde05) July 20, 2023
"He's the guy - and he did everything he needed to to earn that."@cooperlegas @CHbanderson
Happy wife, happy life...
.@USUFootball head coach Blake Anderson got his wife’s approval…— KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 20, 2023
“As long as you score a lot of points.” #AggiesAllTheWay #KSLMountainWest pic.twitter.com/IZ4VIbvHeS
Wyoming Cowboys
Injury news already...
NIU transfer running back Harrison Waylee will miss the “first couple games of the season” with a knee injury, Craig Bohl said during Thursday’s Media Days session.— Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) July 20, 2023
Craig Bohl always keeps it real...
While most of the jobs on this Wyoming squad are all but locked up, Craig Bohl said to keep an eye on a few position battles this fall.#7220sports— 7220sports (@7220sports) July 20, 2023
https://t.co/m9nkQt5bjJ
Let’s conclude with some Taylor Swift...
We’ve got some Swifites in the house ✨#AtThePeak | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/vq4CqXA2PA— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 20, 2023
