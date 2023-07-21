 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MWC Media Days: Day 2 Recap

The annual event concludes with interviews from each coach

By Zach_Ballard
Colorado State v Boise State Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

Per usual, the second day was fairly uneventful. But let’s take a look at what each coach had to say...

The coaches gather for a photo.

Air Force Falcons

Calhoun is building a legitimate contender...

Boise State Broncos

Andy Avalos providing a glimpse of what the Boise State offense might look like under new coordinator Bush Hamdan.

Colorado State Rams

How are the Rams going to recover from a rough 2022 season...

A former star returns to his former coach...

Fresno State Bulldogs

The quarterback position is still up for grabs...

Tedford is feeling great...

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Is Hawaii’s offense headed in the right direction?

Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack have a lot to prove this fall...

Chris Murray gives his thoughts...

New Mexico Lobos

Will the Lobo offense recover after finishing last in the nation?

San Diego State Aztecs

Hoke discusses conference realignment...

San Jose State Spartans

Are the Spartans a legitimate contender?

UNLV Rebels

Brumfield gives his thoughts on his new coach...

High expectations in Las Vegas?

Utah State Aggies

Legas is QB1 in Logan...

Happy wife, happy life...

Wyoming Cowboys

Injury news already...

Craig Bohl always keeps it real...

Let’s conclude with some Taylor Swift...

