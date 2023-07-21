MWC Media Days: Day 2 Recap

Per usual, the second day was fairly uneventful. But let’s take a look at what each coach had to say...

The coaches gather for a photo.

The 12 Mountain West football coaches gather for a photo. pic.twitter.com/s5diRFB7zH — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) July 20, 2023

Air Force Falcons

Calhoun is building a legitimate contender...

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun now on with @975Hans & @JakeScottZone from #MWCMediaDayshttps://t.co/6CWvZvOOKo — 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone (@KSLSportsZone) July 20, 2023

Boise State Broncos

Andy Avalos providing a glimpse of what the Boise State offense might look like under new coordinator Bush Hamdan.

We're LIVE with Boise State football coach Andy Avalos right now on @BNNBroncoNation! Join us! https://t.co/NPTIogBC6F — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) July 20, 2023

Colorado State Rams

How are the Rams going to recover from a rough 2022 season...

A former star returns to his former coach...

Jay Norvell tells me that former Nevada QB Carson Strong is joining the @CSUFootball staff as a volunteer coach this season — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) July 20, 2023

Fresno State Bulldogs

The quarterback position is still up for grabs...

Jeff Tedford on Fresno State's quarterback in 2023: "Don't know yet." pic.twitter.com/SqSKq95KQx — Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) July 20, 2023

Tedford is feeling great...

Music to the Red Wave's ears: Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford says of his current state: "I feel great. I want to coach for the next 10 years." #FresnoState #GoDogs @BarkBoard pic.twitter.com/nEonSEATY7 — Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) July 20, 2023

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Is Hawaii’s offense headed in the right direction?

See what Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said at media days about UH's return to the run-and-shoot offense:#HawaiiFB #BRADDAHHOODhttps://t.co/NPaeuFRBPR — WarriorSportsNetwork (@WSN_247Sports) July 20, 2023

Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack have a lot to prove this fall...

Chris Murray gives his thoughts...

Results and analysis from our weekly poll question:



Who will win this year's Mountain West football title game? I nailed the two participants and winner with my pick last year. Let's go for two in a row. https://t.co/vlGOOj7WJy — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) July 20, 2023

New Mexico Lobos

Will the Lobo offense recover after finishing last in the nation?

Coach G is going live at 10 AM MT.



Watch at https://t.co/XTDfKoV1lM#GoLobos https://t.co/Ms0ChHiRSZ — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) July 20, 2023

San Diego State Aztecs

Hoke discusses conference realignment...

@Aztecs_All_In @MountainWest football media days in Las Vegas.



Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke on the MWC, uh, relationship “issues” and that other “process” related to conference realignment. pic.twitter.com/vbHGGVZBGi — Aztecs All In (@Aztecs_All_In) July 20, 2023

San Jose State Spartans

Are the Spartans a legitimate contender?

UNLV Rebels

Brumfield gives his thoughts on his new coach...

High expectations in Las Vegas?

“This team is hungry to build a winning team.” - @unlvfootball head coach Barry Odom pic.twitter.com/wXbAQkYCN5 — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) July 20, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Legas is QB1 in Logan...

Blake Anderson on Cooper Legas:



"He's the guy - and he did everything he needed to to earn that."@cooperlegas @CHbanderson — Andrew Hyde (@ahyde05) July 20, 2023

Happy wife, happy life...

.@USUFootball head coach Blake Anderson got his wife’s approval…



“As long as you score a lot of points.” #AggiesAllTheWay #KSLMountainWest pic.twitter.com/IZ4VIbvHeS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 20, 2023

Wyoming Cowboys

Injury news already...

NIU transfer running back Harrison Waylee will miss the “first couple games of the season” with a knee injury, Craig Bohl said during Thursday’s Media Days session. — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) July 20, 2023

Craig Bohl always keeps it real...

While most of the jobs on this Wyoming squad are all but locked up, Craig Bohl said to keep an eye on a few position battles this fall.#7220sports

https://t.co/m9nkQt5bjJ — 7220sports (@7220sports) July 20, 2023

