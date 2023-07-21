Mountaintop View 7-21-23 Did Gloria cave?, media selections, other football news

The golf adage is “drive for show, putt for dough”. The analogy for the MW is that there are many great sports around the conference, but football brings in the big dollars! So today’s edition is full of football content from MW Media Days and some previews from conference teams as all get ready to start their fall camps. Enjoy!!

Citing the precedent of when the Aztecs and Boise State were allowed to return after announcing they were leaving for the then Big East a few years ago, Nevarez shows strength of conference more important than flexing power that would have inevitably led to court action in my opinion.

Listen to the first day recap of MW Media Days from the Nevada Wolf Pack perspective.

The Broncos receive 28 out of the 37 first place votes from the MW media panel in outpacing 2nd place Air Force as the conference moves to play a division-less schedule designed to help promote the top two teams in conference championship title game in December.

Wyoming leads the way with 5 players named, including 3 from their highly rated defense. Their star LB, Easton Gibbs, was named as pre-season Defensive Player of the Year and San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro named as pre-season Offensive Player of the Year by the MW Media panel.

The Mountain West Media Panel notwithstanding, here’s why College Football Network believes when all is said and done, this player’s name might actually win the award.

Brian Phillips of BigBlueUSUAggieNews (say that fast three times!) takes another look at Utah State’s position groups, this time listing the players who are likely to see action at this position in 2023.

By fall camp for almost every team, coaches have an idea of what the depth chart is and who the 1s are. Some use fall camp to confirm their ideas one way or the other. Is that true for the Cowboys? Head Coach Craig Bohl lists a couple of positions that appear to be open going into their fall camp.

