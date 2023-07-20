 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-20-23

SDSU’s status with the MWC, football scheduling times, MWC Media Days and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Arizona v San Diego State Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

San Diego State to remain member of Mountain West after initially announcing potential withdrawal from league

The big news of the day was MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez reassuring San Diego State’s status with the conference. No, this will not stop the awkward state of SDSU and the MWC’s relationship, but it does clear that no litigation is on the horizon.

Here’s how the Colorado State football team is projected to fare in 2023

Yesterday was the start of MWC Media Days. The players featured for interviews the coaches are today. We have a separate post for most of that. Kevin Lytle of the The Coloradoan details the expectations for Colorado State football in 2023. Spoiler: the neutrals are suggesting another rebuilding season, with a shot at bowl eligibility.

Nevada football sets kickoff times for Hawaii, Texas State games; season-ticket sales highest since 2019

Kickoff times are set for Nevada, plus a positive update on season-ticket sales.

Hawaii’s Spectrum game times are official

Punting technical talk!

Hawaii is not running away from the underdog title

