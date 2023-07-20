Mountaintop View 7-20-23

The big news of the day was MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez reassuring San Diego State’s status with the conference. No, this will not stop the awkward state of SDSU and the MWC’s relationship, but it does clear that no litigation is on the horizon.

Yesterday was the start of MWC Media Days. The players featured for interviews the coaches are today. We have a separate post for most of that. Kevin Lytle of the The Coloradoan details the expectations for Colorado State football in 2023. Spoiler: the neutrals are suggesting another rebuilding season, with a shot at bowl eligibility.

Kickoff times are set for Nevada, plus a positive update on season-ticket sales.

Hawaii’s Spectrum game times are official

.@HawaiiFootball / Spectrum Sports broadcasts:

9/9 vs. Albany - 6 p.m.

9/23 vs. NMSU - 6 p.m.

9/30 @ UNLV - 10 a.m. HT

10/21 @ New Mexico - Noon HT

10/28 vs. SJSU - 6 p.m.

11/4 @ Nevada - 10 a.m. HT

11/11 vs. Air Force - 6 p.m.

11/18 @ Wyoming - 9 a.m. HT

11/25 vs. CSU - 6 p.m. — Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) July 19, 2023

Punting technical talk!

Colorado State punter Paddy Turner on kicking in the US vs. Australia pic.twitter.com/TsdnX8wn0e — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 19, 2023

Hawaii is not running away from the underdog title

Good. Just the way we want it. Underdogs. https://t.co/08mhgJ3QfH — Chris Brown (@CoachCBhawaii) July 19, 2023

