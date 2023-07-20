Mountaintop View 7-20-23

San Diego State to remain member of Mountain West after initially announcing potential withdrawal from league
The big news of the day was MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez reassuring San Diego State’s status with the conference. No, this will not stop the awkward state of SDSU and the MWC’s relationship, but it does clear that no litigation is on the horizon.
Here’s how the Colorado State football team is projected to fare in 2023
Yesterday was the start of MWC Media Days. The players featured for interviews the coaches are today. We have a separate post for most of that. Kevin Lytle of the The Coloradoan details the expectations for Colorado State football in 2023. Spoiler: the neutrals are suggesting another rebuilding season, with a shot at bowl eligibility.
Nevada football sets kickoff times for Hawaii, Texas State games; season-ticket sales highest since 2019
Kickoff times are set for Nevada, plus a positive update on season-ticket sales.
Hawaii’s Spectrum game times are official
.@HawaiiFootball / Spectrum Sports broadcasts:— Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) July 19, 2023
9/9 vs. Albany - 6 p.m.
9/23 vs. NMSU - 6 p.m.
9/30 @ UNLV - 10 a.m. HT
10/21 @ New Mexico - Noon HT
10/28 vs. SJSU - 6 p.m.
11/4 @ Nevada - 10 a.m. HT
11/11 vs. Air Force - 6 p.m.
11/18 @ Wyoming - 9 a.m. HT
11/25 vs. CSU - 6 p.m.
Punting technical talk!
Colorado State punter Paddy Turner on kicking in the US vs. Australia pic.twitter.com/TsdnX8wn0e— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 19, 2023
Hawaii is not running away from the underdog title
Good. Just the way we want it. Underdogs. https://t.co/08mhgJ3QfH— Chris Brown (@CoachCBhawaii) July 19, 2023
