MWC Media Days: Day 1 Recap

Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain West released the preseason poll, all-MW teams, and the preseason players of the year on offense, defense, and special teams.

Well, first: it’s not MWC media days without a shot of all the cool helmets.

2023 Mountain West media days we gather. Football, football, football...finally. pic.twitter.com/tsIJGkozCX — Vic Aquino (@VicD_SJ) July 19, 2023

In the first year without divisions since 2012, the media picked Boise State as the preseason favorite. Air Force (2), Fresno State (5), San Diego State (1), and UNLV?! (1) also received first-place votes.

The preseason all-MW teams are a lightning rod for discussion, and this year was no different. Keep in mind, media voters can only vote for who the teams nominate.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro took the preseason honors for MW offensive player of the year. Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs is the preseason MW defensive player of the year. San Diego State punter Jack Browning is the preseason special teams player of the year. Several others have a shout for these preseason awards, but overall, this pretty much tracks.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez took the stage in Las Vegas for the first time on Wednesday. She addressed the elephant (San Diego State) in the room. To an extent, I should say. She did touch on much more in various interviews.

Mountain West commish Gloria Nevarez on SDSU: "Earlier this week, we came to a resolution and SDSU will remain a member in good standing through the 2023-24 season. I won't comment on deliberations of the board or details of resolution. We landed in a good spot." — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 19, 2023

Mountain West commish Gloria Nevarez on NIL.



"We need Congress to regulate NIL," she said. “Without national regulation, you can’t have national competition.” — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) July 19, 2023

"We are constantly evaluating [expansion]."



What is the MW potentially looking for, according to commissioner Gloria Nevarez?



"It changes every year based on who is available."



SO... not a huge update there. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 19, 2023

Air Force Falcons

The Falcons were picked second in the preseason poll, plenty of respect for Air Force. I’m not sure there is any team in the conference more thrilled that the divisional setup is gone.

Falcons picked second in Mountain West preseason football pollhttps://t.co/01kipb0IEK pic.twitter.com/SavSb2IKlM — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) July 19, 2023

Air Force picked second (behind Boise State) in the now-divisionless Mountain West.

Four Falcons earn preseason All-MW nods.

This is the most preseason respect I can remember for the program. pic.twitter.com/nrqpCZasIS — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) July 19, 2023

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos are the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West, well ahead of the rest of the pack. Garnering 28 first place votes, it’s a lot of respect for a program that’s quietly failed to win the conference since 2019. High expectations, of course, there are plenty of MWC programs who haven’t won the conference championship lately. Click on the BNN link to listen to DJ Schramm and Riley Smith speak.

Set to go live shortly with DJ Schramm and Riley Smith. Submit your questions into the YouTube chat now!https://t.co/UbBCmI2Wcr — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) July 19, 2023

Colorado State Rams

Colorado State featured several stud players on the all-conference team, wide receiver Tory Horton though was noticeably absent. Colorado State football beat writer Kevin Lytle provided the simple answer to why that was the case.

Have seen several people pondering CSU sending punter Paddy Turner instead of one of the offensive stars.



Simple answer. MW chose Circa as the venue, which requires 21+ entrance. Horton, Millen, Gardner all under 21.



By all accounts, Turner is hilarious. Should be fun today. https://t.co/Kd5ndBZcGC — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) July 19, 2023

Fresno State Bulldogs

The reigning Mountain West champs were picked to finish third, although the points system suggests you could’ve ranked the teams from second to sixth in any order. 2023 figures to be a highly competitive season for the MWC. Fresno State’s Eric Brooks seemed to enjoy himself on Wednesday.

At Mtn. West media days at the Circa in Vegas, behind the scenes tidbits. Fresno's Eric Brooks has some fun w/ Utahs Hale Motu'apauka pic.twitter.com/igXelV9owk — Vic Aquino (@VicD_SJ) July 19, 2023

Hawaii Warriors

Hawaii isn’t projected to have a big season, but that won’t bother the Rainbow Warriors. Cam Stone was the lone Warrior on the all-conference teams. Yes, former Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cam Stone is with Hawaii this year. In fact, the all-MW teams featured several players (Horton, Lockhart, Cordeiro) that used to play at other MWC schools. Sign of the times.

Rainbow Warriors Picked 10th in Preseason Poll; Newcomer Cam Stone Selected Preseason All-Conference



➡️ https://t.co/4tLHA6eyfw#BRADDAHOOD pic.twitter.com/wZ2ZDce15N — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) July 19, 2023

@eliki_tanuvasa on being named Captain on #HawaiiFB offense by his Braddahs: “It’s really heartwhelming. It was one of the highest and most prestigious honors I’ve ever had.” #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/usUPXhBuO8 — Warrior All Access (@WarriorAccess) July 19, 2023

Nevada Wolf Pack

Much like Hawaii, the Nevada Wolf Pack would rather not talk too much about these preseason expectations. It’s crazy how quickly this program has tumbled. However, kicker Brandon Talton believes the injection of Power 5 transfers is about to change the fortunes for the Wolf Pack.

Mountain West preseason poll highlights:



Nevada picked to finish 11th in 12-team league

Only Nevada and UNLV didn't have preseason All-MW player

Two ex-Wolf Pack players made all-league squad

Somebody gave UNLV a first-place vote https://t.co/2mXgYENV0n — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) July 19, 2023

"I think it's going to be really good for the team."



Brandon Talton on the Pac-12 transfers that Nevada football has landed this offseason. pic.twitter.com/iLVNzNY1sI — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 19, 2023

New Mexico Lobos

Someone has to be picked last, and this year it was the New Mexico Lobos. Though, quarterback transfer Dylan Hopkins is a source of hope that this year will be different for the Lobos.

San Diego State Aztecs

Shocking to nobody, the Aztecs were the talk of the show at MWC media days with their name floating in conference realignment talks, and the controversy brewing with the MWC. The commissioner assured everyone that SDSU is in good standing now.

The @AztecFB team was picked fourth in @MountainWest preseason poll. Boise State is first-place pick as conference goes to one 12-team division this season. https://t.co/4BfRFhCUsd — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) July 19, 2023

SDSU senior safety Cedarious Barfield has a “Make the main thing the main thing” philosophy pic.twitter.com/65jWDGOdft — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 19, 2023

San Jose State Spartans

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the man of the hour at MWC media days after being the preseason pick for offensive player of the year. He and Tre Jenkins did the rounds with the media.

Tre Jenkins on the culture built at San José State over the past couple of years.#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/KSW02kl35K — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) July 19, 2023

UNLV Rebels

The surprise of the day might’ve been the UNLV Rebels receiving a first-place vote. I remember a few years back in 2019 when the Star-Advertiser’s Stephen Tsai picked Hawaii to win the West Division. He was alone in that selection but ended up being the only person to correctly predict the outcome! Could it happen again here?

UNLV football receives surprise first-place vote in MWC preseason pollhttps://t.co/RtVW7ciuwY pic.twitter.com/sFdsFPH8TI — Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) July 19, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Hale Motu’apuaka, the multi-time world fire knife champion (for real), has his eyes set on the Iowa Hawkeyes in September.

Utah State’s Hale Motu'apuaka on his goals for next season and a matchup he’s looking forward to #AggiesAllTheWay #KSLMountainWest pic.twitter.com/ByAyZq3iu3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 19, 2023

Wyoming Cowboys

The Pokes were well-represented on the all-MW defensive team, but star linebacker Easton Gibbs is making sure the acknowledgment doesn’t go to his head.

The @MountainWest Preseason All Conference Cowboys pic.twitter.com/vQKjA0UJeG — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) July 19, 2023