MWC Media Days: Day 1 Recap

Catch up on the details from MWC Media Day 1 in Las Vegas

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Colorado State at San Jose State Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain West released the preseason poll, all-MW teams, and the preseason players of the year on offense, defense, and special teams.

Well, first: it’s not MWC media days without a shot of all the cool helmets.

In the first year without divisions since 2012, the media picked Boise State as the preseason favorite. Air Force (2), Fresno State (5), San Diego State (1), and UNLV?! (1) also received first-place votes.

The preseason all-MW teams are a lightning rod for discussion, and this year was no different. Keep in mind, media voters can only vote for who the teams nominate.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro took the preseason honors for MW offensive player of the year. Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs is the preseason MW defensive player of the year. San Diego State punter Jack Browning is the preseason special teams player of the year. Several others have a shout for these preseason awards, but overall, this pretty much tracks.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez took the stage in Las Vegas for the first time on Wednesday. She addressed the elephant (San Diego State) in the room. To an extent, I should say. She did touch on much more in various interviews.

Air Force Falcons

The Falcons were picked second in the preseason poll, plenty of respect for Air Force. I’m not sure there is any team in the conference more thrilled that the divisional setup is gone.

Boise State Broncos

The Broncos are the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West, well ahead of the rest of the pack. Garnering 28 first place votes, it’s a lot of respect for a program that’s quietly failed to win the conference since 2019. High expectations, of course, there are plenty of MWC programs who haven’t won the conference championship lately. Click on the BNN link to listen to DJ Schramm and Riley Smith speak.

Colorado State Rams

Colorado State featured several stud players on the all-conference team, wide receiver Tory Horton though was noticeably absent. Colorado State football beat writer Kevin Lytle provided the simple answer to why that was the case.

Fresno State Bulldogs

The reigning Mountain West champs were picked to finish third, although the points system suggests you could’ve ranked the teams from second to sixth in any order. 2023 figures to be a highly competitive season for the MWC. Fresno State’s Eric Brooks seemed to enjoy himself on Wednesday.

Hawaii Warriors

Hawaii isn’t projected to have a big season, but that won’t bother the Rainbow Warriors. Cam Stone was the lone Warrior on the all-conference teams. Yes, former Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cam Stone is with Hawaii this year. In fact, the all-MW teams featured several players (Horton, Lockhart, Cordeiro) that used to play at other MWC schools. Sign of the times.

Nevada Wolf Pack

Much like Hawaii, the Nevada Wolf Pack would rather not talk too much about these preseason expectations. It’s crazy how quickly this program has tumbled. However, kicker Brandon Talton believes the injection of Power 5 transfers is about to change the fortunes for the Wolf Pack.

New Mexico Lobos

Someone has to be picked last, and this year it was the New Mexico Lobos. Though, quarterback transfer Dylan Hopkins is a source of hope that this year will be different for the Lobos.

San Diego State Aztecs

Shocking to nobody, the Aztecs were the talk of the show at MWC media days with their name floating in conference realignment talks, and the controversy brewing with the MWC. The commissioner assured everyone that SDSU is in good standing now.

San Jose State Spartans

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the man of the hour at MWC media days after being the preseason pick for offensive player of the year. He and Tre Jenkins did the rounds with the media.

UNLV Rebels

The surprise of the day might’ve been the UNLV Rebels receiving a first-place vote. I remember a few years back in 2019 when the Star-Advertiser’s Stephen Tsai picked Hawaii to win the West Division. He was alone in that selection but ended up being the only person to correctly predict the outcome! Could it happen again here?

Utah State Aggies

Hale Motu’apuaka, the multi-time world fire knife champion (for real), has his eyes set on the Iowa Hawkeyes in September.

Wyoming Cowboys

The Pokes were well-represented on the all-MW defensive team, but star linebacker Easton Gibbs is making sure the acknowledgment doesn’t go to his head.

