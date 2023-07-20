Boise State’s Top Players: #6

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number six.

Zach: Mason Randolph. Randolph was only a freshman last year, but his presence was felt. Randolph helped to solidify an interior offensive line that has been wildly inconsistent for the better part of the last decade. When Randolph was out battling injuries, the offensive line struggled. In 2023, Randolph and a healthy Ben Dooley should make up one of the best guard tandems in the league.

Aiden: Garrett Curran. Sometimes, it is better to be the unsung hero that rarely hears their name called. The sixth year senior has been a constant force within the offensive line, starting in eleven regular season games a year ago and 19 times in the last two seasons. You need glue guys in the trenches to allow a team’s best players to shine the brightest. Despite a lack of accolades, Curran is reliable and has maintained relatively healthy during his career as a Bronco.

