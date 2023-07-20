The MWCConnection 2023 Preseason All-Coach Team

It’s Thursday and we are still rolling out new preview content for Kickoff Week. Today looks at the fourth post of the week, the All-Coach team. As the name suggests, our team voted on the best coach at each position and listed them all on one team. Some spots were more difficult to identify than others, but we put together a good team nonetheless. Check it out below and if you missed out on anything from earlier in the week, catch up on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

For this list, we tried to keep it simple. A head coach, three coordinators, and then nine position assistants. Many defensive spots have multiple coaches on the DL, LB, or in the secondary, but we listed them all as one spot, plus a pass-rush coach in an attempt to simplify it. Some voters did not vote for coaches who didn’t coach in the Mountain West last year, while others valued newcomers based on their performances at other schools. Also, coordinators are also able to be voted for the position they coach, although it doesn’t always show up in the final votes.

Head Coach

Troy Calhoun (Air Force)

Offensive Coordinator

Mike Thiessen (Air Force)

Quarterback Coach

Bush Hamdan (Boise State)

Running Back Coach

Gordie Haug (Wyoming)

Wide Receiver Coach

Pat McCann (Fresno State)

Tight End Coach

Savai’i Eselu (San Diego State)

Offensive Line Coach

Steed Lobotzke (Air Force)

Defensive Coordinator

Brian Knorr (Air Force)

Defensive Line Coach

Oscal Giles (Wyoming)

Pass Rush Coach

Joe Seumalo (San Jose State)

Linebacker Coach

Spencer Danielson (Boise State)

Secondary Coach

Demetrius Sumler (San Diego State)

Special Teams Coordinator

Doug Deakin (San Diego State)

Team Totals:

Air Force: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Notes:

The lone unanimous pick was: Savai’i Eselu

The closest position battles were at head coach, offensive coordinator, running back, and defensive line, with all of them coming down to a single vote.

Three different coaches received votes for wide receiver, defensive coordinator, and linebacker.

The rest of the positions were two-man races.

As can be shown above, the Falcons and Aztecs are once again the two teams as far as possessing the top coaches.

San Diego State was the clear leader in coaching votes, with Air Force close behind them.

There was some high turnover at different schools and positions this year. Specifically, the quarterback’s coach only had new people receive votes.

6 coaches from our 2022 postseason list appear on this list.

﻿There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: The top 10 players of the 2023 season.