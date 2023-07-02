 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MWCConnection 2023 Transfer Week Schedule

Talking Transfers All Week

By MikeWittmann
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 03 Navy at Air Force Photo by Mat Gdowski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The summer can be a drag, but we are doing our best to bring you some great content with the debut of our Transfer Week. To start July, we are looking at all things related to Mountain West football transfers. See what is coming to the site this week.

Monday

  • Transfer Portal Player Categories

Tuesday

  • The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Transfer Additions
  • Transfer-related Reacts Survey
  • Hike’s Peak: Jack and Mike discuss the best transfer additions for every team

Wednesday

  • Peak Perspective: 2023 Transfer Portal Winners and Losers

Thursday

  • 2022 Transfer Review Post by Mike and Zach

Friday

  • MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team did the best in the transfer portal this year?
  • Reacts Results

