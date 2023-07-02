MWCConnection 2023 Transfer Week Schedule

The summer can be a drag, but we are doing our best to bring you some great content with the debut of our Transfer Week. To start July, we are looking at all things related to Mountain West football transfers. See what is coming to the site this week.
Monday
- Transfer Portal Player Categories
Tuesday
- The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Transfer Additions
- Transfer-related Reacts Survey
- Hike’s Peak: Jack and Mike discuss the best transfer additions for every team
Wednesday
- Peak Perspective: 2023 Transfer Portal Winners and Losers
Thursday
- 2022 Transfer Review Post by Mike and Zach
Friday
- MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team did the best in the transfer portal this year?
- Reacts Results
