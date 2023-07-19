Mountaintop View 7-19-23. MW Media Days, Murray’s selections, SDSU preview, Conference Realignment talk, NBA Summer League.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is a light at the end of the tunnel with Media Days going on. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Jordan Kaye writes about Boise State, but he looks at the conference at large in this Media Days preview post. His five biggest questions are: the one on everyone’s mind, what will be said publicly about SDSU (although this may have been resolved), how Boise State’s transfers fare this year, how SDSU will capitalize on their newfound exposure, Barry Odom’s recruiting philosophy, and why Easton Gibbs has stayed at Wyoming. Look for the answers this week.

The official votes will be released today, but some writers released their ballots ahead of time. One of them is one of the best in Chris Murray. He picks Boise State as the conference’s top team and is higher on Air Force than Fresno State when it comes to good teams who lost a lot of talent. He really likes Wyoming’s defense and also likes Colorado State’s defense while acknowledging the offense can’t get worse. As one can assume, he is higher on Nevada than anywhere else I’ve seen and is sour on UNLV and has New Mexico bringing up the rear. The POY selections are all pretty standard, and other than a few odd choices at LB and DB, his all-conference list checks out.

More previews, this one is on the Aztecs. Last year didn’t quite go the way they wanted, but they still made a bowl game. The blowout and close losses were tough to watch last year, though the defense was good more often than not. The key stat for the offense is averaging 4 ypc, as everything else seems to fall into place after that. Plus, they finally have a quarterback who gives the offense another dimension in Jalen Mayden. On defense, the line might struggle, but the linebackers should be solid and the secondary has lots of athletic options going for them.

Mums the word from Mountain West on San Diego State...

No public statement from the Mountain West about today's board meeting regarding San Diego State's future.



MW media days begin Wednesday. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 18, 2023

... Until it wasn’t.

The Mountain West has informed San Diego State that the school will remain a member, sources tell @YahooSports.



The school will be responsible for covering fees that the conference expensed over legal work during a letter exchange with SDSU about its possible withdrawal. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 19, 2023

MW Alums on NBA Summer League Team.

On the horizon: