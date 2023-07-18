Hike’s Peak Episode Four: All-MW Teams, Awards, and much more! (Special guest Mike Wittmann)

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! In our fourth episode, we talk about all the preseason voting debuting on our site this week. Here’s some notes from the show that Jack and Mike discuss:

MWCConnection’s 1st and 2nd MW Teams MWCConnection’s preseason awards and the conference’s predicted order of finish Jack and Mike discuss how they voted for best position units in the conference Jack and Mike discuss how they voted for the all-coach team Jack and Mike discuss their top 10 players in the Mountain for 2023

Listen to the episode on Spotify using the link here.

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely!

Next week’s episode: Recapping MW Media Days (Jack and Vic will be on location at Las Vegas covering the event)