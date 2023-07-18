 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-18-23 Murray’s mailbag, pre-MW Media Days football news, Barbara still raking

By RudyEspino
San Diego State v Boise State

The pre-MW Media Days Edition is like a One-A-Day Vitamin....chock full of things you need for optimal health! We go around the conference with content from football, basketball, and a conference softball star playing in an international tournament. Enjoy!

Murray’s Mailbag: How do Nevada Wolf Pack’s NIL deals stack up with Mountain West rivals?

A weekly can’t-miss read is Nevada SportsNet’s Chris Murray’s mailbag. This week’s edition talks about basketball NIL around the conference, other things Nevada, and other topics from around the conference.

What’s next if Boise State is left out of conference expansion?

With all of the talk about San Diego State ultimately joining the Pac-8-10-12 when the dust settles and Boise State again apparently on the outside looking in, is being a big fish in a smaller pond really that bad?

CRAIG BOHL, WE HAVE A FEW QUESTIONS FOR YOU

Our friends at 7220sports.com give their list of pre-MW Media Days questions to the Cowboy head coach, some of which will probably be asked later this week.

Last week Kevin Lytle took a look at his list of Top 25 Ram recruits over the years and how their college careers at Fort Collins went. Now he goes the other way and list those that were not highly rated out of high school and became big-time players at Colorado State.

Several UNM Lobos spending summer playing for home countries

New Mexico’s basketball mini-camp is missing three of its players. Not to worry, it’s not about disciplinary action or injuries. Read the reason why.

“The Hit Machine” shows out for Italy in an international competition.

On the horizon:

Later today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Surprise Players

Later today: The MWCConnection 2023 Preseason Awards and Predictions

Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 4: Discussing MWCConnection All-MW Teams and Awards

Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2023 Mountain West Top Nonconference Games

Coming Wednesday: MWCConnection 2023 Preseason Best Position Units

