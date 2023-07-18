Mountaintop View 7-18-23 Murray’s mailbag, pre-MW Media Days football news, Barbara still raking

The pre-MW Media Days Edition is like a One-A-Day Vitamin....chock full of things you need for optimal health! We go around the conference with content from football, basketball, and a conference softball star playing in an international tournament. Enjoy!

A weekly can’t-miss read is Nevada SportsNet’s Chris Murray’s mailbag. This week’s edition talks about basketball NIL around the conference, other things Nevada, and other topics from around the conference.

With all of the talk about San Diego State ultimately joining the Pac-8-10-12 when the dust settles and Boise State again apparently on the outside looking in, is being a big fish in a smaller pond really that bad?

Our friends at 7220sports.com give their list of pre-MW Media Days questions to the Cowboy head coach, some of which will probably be asked later this week.

Last week Kevin Lytle took a look at his list of Top 25 Ram recruits over the years and how their college careers at Fort Collins went. Now he goes the other way and list those that were not highly rated out of high school and became big-time players at Colorado State.

Now the inverse of the top-25 recruits. This is a look at signings that probably did not have the message boards buzzing at the time, but turned into big-time players at Colorado Statehttps://t.co/KUgyAakKLD — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) July 13, 2023

New Mexico’s basketball mini-camp is missing three of its players. Not to worry, it’s not about disciplinary action or injuries. Read the reason why.

“The Hit Machine” shows out for Italy in an international competition.

Putting the ⭐️ in all-star!@mac_softball31 was named an all-star as a designated player while representing Italy at the Canada Cup this past week. Congrats, Tank!#Tribe pic.twitter.com/nMFJ5suKBh — San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) July 17, 2023

