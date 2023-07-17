Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 7-17-23. The latest offers and commitments in the conference during the dead period.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Although things have slowed to a snail’s pace during the dead period, there was actually still a high amount of new commitments. There were four new verbal pledges (plus three from the week prior we didn’t update in last week’s edition), to go along with six new offers. Air Force had the bulk of the commits with three and San Jose State added the fourth one. The Spartans added a very good local commit and due to that, they appear on the cover photo this week, their first of the year.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 4

Air Force: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September, we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Dead period ends July 25, 2023….then in August starts up again. Take a look at the recruiting calendars for the dates ahead. pic.twitter.com/CUM4uvlGd3 — Coach B.O. (@bradodom) July 13, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 73

Visit Recap:

DB Mykel Patterson-McDonald (UNLV)

“The highlight of my visit was the love from the players and coaches, and the connection with the coaches and the overall experience. With the coaches, we discussed the playbook and where I would fit in with the team. I definitely could see myself fitting in the scheme, it’s similar to what we run in my school.”

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2026 QB DJ Bordeaux was offered by Colorado State

2026 OL Kamo’i Huihui-White was offered by Nevada

K/P Ryon Sayeri was offered by SJSU

2025 WR/DB Deuce Weston was offered by SJSU

TE Jace Nixon was offered by UNLV

DB Michael Beresford was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits:

DB Christian Sabsook committed to Air Force (last week)

QB Liam Szarka committed to Air Force (last week)

DB Roger Jones Jr. committed to Air Force

OL Matthew Peavley committed to Air Force

OL Sam Trainor committed to Air Force

RB De Von Rice committed to Hawaii (last week)

DB Joseph Bey committed to SJSU

Decommits

