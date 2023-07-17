Mountaintop View 7-17-23. UNLV & Utah State previews, Wyoming DL, Andy Jackson Tennis, AFCA Good Works Team.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. July is here and it is MW Media Days week! Even though it’s the dead of summer, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

UNLV seemingly has all the pieces in place to have a winning season. Now they just need to actually do it. They are doing everything right so far and should be strong on defense with an exciting offensive scheme. Expect them to run the ball a lot, and hopefully they can develop a passing game if the OL holds up. The secondary should lead the defense, which will need to shore up their run defense if they want to get off the field in a reasonable manner.

2022 was disappointing for the Aggies, but they did finish strong and made a bowl. The hope is the momentum can carry into 2023, but they have to replace a lot on offense at the skill positions. The defense should be better than last year thanks to an influx of transfers, but they will need to replace talent at the edge and linebacker. Hopefully the team can be healthier than last season and the new coordinators can hit the ground running.

The Cowboys regularly have strong defenses overall and much of the time that includes the defensive line. However, the 2023 edition of the D-line could be special. Four players made one of Phil Steele’s all-conference teams. The unit is led by defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, defensive end DeVonne Harris, with defensive end Sabastian Harsh and nose tackle Cole Godbout no slouches either. This doesn’t even include Braden Siders and Gavin Meyer, both of whom figure to have significant roles even if they aren’t starters. Wyoming was second in the MW in sacks last year and figure to make a run at leading the conference this year.

Andy Jackson hired as Rebels Men’s Tennis Coach.

Four Mountain West players are doing good work off the field.

