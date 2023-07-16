MWCConnection 2023 Kickoff Week Schedule

WE’VE MADE IT! Or close enough anyway.

This week is Mountain West Conference Media Days and with it brings the unofficial start of the season here at MWCConnection, our Kickoff Week. Each day will bring one new season preview type of article, voted on by our team. This post will serve as a teaser for what’s coming your way between now and Friday.

The coaches will speak first on Wednesday, while the players from each team will talk to the media on Thursday. Here’s a look at the coverage we will be providing on and around MWC Media Days.

Also, we will have not one but TWO members for our team in person doing interviews. Follow Vic (@VicD_SJ) and Jack (@JackTalksCFB) as they bring you coverage from Media Days.

Here is the list of players representing each team:

Air Force: OL Thor Paglialong and DB Camby Goff

Boise State: TE Riley Smith and LB DJ Schramm

Colorado State: DL Mohamed Kamara and P Paddy Turner

Fresno State: WR Erik Brooks and LB Levelle Bailey

Hawaii: OL Eliki Tanuvasa and LB Logan Taylor

Nevada: DB Jaden Dedman and K Brandon Talton

New Mexico: QB Dylan Hopkins and DB Donte Martin

San Diego State: TE Mark Redman and DB Cedarious Barfield

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro and DB Tre Jenkins

UNLV: QB Doug Brumfield and DL Naki Fahina

Utah State: QB Cooper Legas and DT Hale Motu’apuaka

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley and LB Easton Gibbs

Monday

Starting out with the 2023 MWCConnection Preseason all-MWC Teams, voted on by members of our writing team.

Tuesday

The release of our 2023 Awards and Predictions, voted on by our team.

Reacts: Awards and Predictions. You can join in on the voting.

Hike’s Peak: We discuss our voting and results on the podcast.

Wednesday

The 2023 Best Position Groups by team, according to the votes.

Thursday

Mountain West Media Days Recap Part 1: Head Coaches

The 2023 MWC All-Coaches team. Our list of the best coach in the conference at each position, based on our votes.

Friday

Mountain West Media Days Recap Part 2: Players

The release of our version of Top 10 MWC players in 2023.

Reacts Results: We will display your voting results on some of the conference awards.

Coming Soon: Fall camp will be starting up in August and with it our team preview series, featuring write-ups on all twelve teams.