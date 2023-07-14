 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming

Mountaintop View 7-14-23 Aztec potential resolution, football previews, and other news

By RudyEspino
We end the week with plenty of content surrounding the upcoming football season, with MW Media Days next week and fall camps shortly following. Click on the links to see what is happening around the conference. Enjoy!!

Spat between Mountain West and SDSU easily resolvable

Bob Thompson, retired Fox Sports president and co-founder of the Big Ten Network gives his thoughts on what has transpired and how he sees it playing out eventually.

Defending MW Football Champs working hard in summer conditioning in preparation of defending their crown

Boise State Broncos College Football Preview 2023

With one of their hardest schedules in recent memory, here’s the College Football News preview sees both sides of the ball and what needs to happen to make this another successful Bronco football season.

Colorado State Rams College Football Preview 2023

CFN does the same for the Rams as Jay Norvell begins his second year at the helm in Fort Collins. His first year was bumpy to say the least and all eyes are on the offensive line to see if strides made to take offense into what Norvell has experienced in the past.

What would it mean if Boise State landed Gatlin Bair?

Idaho has produced some highly rated recruits in the past and Bair might be the best of them to date. All previously have gone to P5 schools, but Bair has already stated that Boise State will be in his final top 2 schools in his commitment decision. How big would it be for the Broncos if he decides to call the blue turf his home field?

Utah State lineman arrested on serious charges

The alleged incident occurred on 9-3-2022 with the Aggie player booked into Cache County jail currently without bail.

Long time Aztec coach retiring

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the potential offensive breakout players on each team in 2023?

Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E11

Coming Sunday: MWCConnection 2023 Kickoff Week Schedule

