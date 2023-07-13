Mountaintop View 7-13-23

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net takes a look at the pros and cons of the Mountain West playing hardball with San Diego State amidst the recent drama of their not-so-impending Pac-12 exit. Give it a read.

Nevada Sports Net has put together a special feature that focuses on the rise, fall and redemption of Nevada basketball and Eric Musselman by centering that journey around the phenomena in the Pit. Give it a watch.

Hawaii plans to shut down Manoa on September 1st when Stanford comes to town. A rare Friday game, this is a challenge UH hasn’t experienced before considering past Friday games happened at Aloha Stadium in Halawa, nowhere near Manoa. Get situated, UH students. While Hawaii will play the majority of its games on Saturday’s, this could happen again in the future considering the NASED project is moving at a snail’s pace.

MWC baseball players drafted

MWC media days are a week away

.@SphereVegas knows the CHAMPS are coming to town



1 week until we kickoff @MountainWest Media Days in Las Vegas‼️ pic.twitter.com/sQXYpiJ1Q7 — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) July 12, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Dom

Today - Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #7

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the potential offensive breakout players on each team in 2023?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E11