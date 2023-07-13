 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-13-23

Pros and cons of the SDSU drama with the MWC, rise and fall of Nevada hoops, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The pros and cons of the Mountain West drawing a hardline on SDSU’s potential exit from league

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net takes a look at the pros and cons of the Mountain West playing hardball with San Diego State amidst the recent drama of their not-so-impending Pac-12 exit. Give it a read.

The rise, fall and redemption of Nevada basketball and Eric Musselman

Nevada Sports Net has put together a special feature that focuses on the rise, fall and redemption of Nevada basketball and Eric Musselman by centering that journey around the phenomena in the Pit. Give it a watch.

UH: Friday closure of Manoa campus needed to accommodate football game traffic

Hawaii plans to shut down Manoa on September 1st when Stanford comes to town. A rare Friday game, this is a challenge UH hasn’t experienced before considering past Friday games happened at Aloha Stadium in Halawa, nowhere near Manoa. Get situated, UH students. While Hawaii will play the majority of its games on Saturday’s, this could happen again in the future considering the NASED project is moving at a snail’s pace.

MWC baseball players drafted

MWC media days are a week away

