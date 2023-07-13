Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #7

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number seven.

Zach: Latrell Caples. The bowl game was the perfect example of who Boise State’s top receiver is. Over the course of the 2022 football season, it looked like the Broncos did not have a legitimate number one receiver. Caples showed that he had reliable hands, the speed to be a deep threat, and a playmaker in space. Caples finished the 2022 season with 51 receptions for 549 yards. The depth at wide receiver might prevent Caples from having a 1,000 yard season, but 70-80 catches is well within reach.

Aiden: Riley Smith. The veteran has been around the ringer for multiple seasons as a starter, amounting a total of 21 starts over the last two years. However, he has been limited in his targets and hasn’t amassed a substantial amount of yardage or touchdowns as a Bronco. When he has been given opportunities, Smith tends to make them count. I always marvel at how he began his career at Boise State as a quarterback and has blossomed into a multi-year starter at tight end. Hopefully, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan looks to utilize him more often and use the Florida native as a true threat rather than a decoy.

Who would you have as number seven on your countdown? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.