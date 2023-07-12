Mountaintop View 7-12-23. Fresno State preview, Murray Mailbag, Jerry Bovee, SIS All MWC Team, MLB Draft.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
College Football News: Fresno State Preview
After rebounding from a 1-4 start, can the Bulldogs do an encore in 2023? They had to reload a lot on offense, so it will be interesting to see how the transfers do. Quarterback and wide receiver have gotten an influx of talent, but it may take a bit for the offense to gel. The strength of their team should be on defense, at least to start, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.
Murray Mailbag.
Chris Murray takes a stab at Nevada’s MBB starting five and thinks minutes will be hard to come by for the incoming freshman. Also, he discusses the lack of money rolling into the Nevada athletic department and how significant of a role that plays in why their sports are not consistently successful. He offers his thoughts on Mackay Stadium, the SDSU/MW saga going on.
Interview with Jerry Bovee.
While a national search for a new AD is happening, interim AD Jerry Bovee is doing all he can on the job. He’s had some AD experience from his time at Weber State, but acknowledges the increased budget and more staff make them different roles. Bovee has had to make a number of hires, notably men’s basketball and softball. Also, he discusses the NIL landscape and Utah State collectives. He praises Gloria Nevarez and the competition in the Mountain West.
SIS All-Mountain West Team
SIS Preseason All-Mountain West Offense— SIS Football (@football_sis) July 10, 2023
QB - Chevan Cordeiro
RB - John Lee Eldridge III
RB - George Holani
WR - Tory Horton
WR - Terrell Vaughn
TE - Caleb Rillos
T - Adam Karas
T - Jacob Spomer
G - Cade Bennett
G - Mose Vavao
C - Thor Paglialong pic.twitter.com/P20sRvxcRY
SIS Preseason All-Mountain West Defense— SIS Football (@football_sis) July 10, 2023
DT - Jordan Bertagnole
DT - Peyton Zdroik
ED - Mohamed Kamara
ED - DeVonne Harris
LB - Alec Mock
LB - Cody Moon
CB - Cam Lockridge
CB - Dezjhon Malone
S - Jayden Goodwin
S - Trey Taylor
S - Jaxen Turner pic.twitter.com/4DcedVQmqX
More MW Baseball Draft Picks.
@kade_talk2em is selected in the third round (101st overall) of the @MLB Draft by the @Mets!#BattleBorn | #LGM | #MLBDraft | #MWBSB pic.twitter.com/0zWgHKA2um— Nevada Baseball (@NevadaBaseball) July 10, 2023
.— Fresno State Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) July 10, 2023
Ixan Henderson has been drafted by the @Cardinals with the 245th pick in the @MLBDraft #GoDogs ✖️ #Elevate pic.twitter.com/pKvvNdRUyy
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: 2023 Top 20 Mountain West Players (according to Jack)
- Later today: 2023 Utah State Predictions using ESPN’s FPI
- Coming Thursday: Our Mountain West Armchair Commissioner Series continues.
- Coming Friday: The MWCConnection Roundtable: Who will be the offensive breakout player for your team in 2023?
- Coming Friday: Friday Night Lights Review: S3E11
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results
