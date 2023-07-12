Mountaintop View 7-12-23. Fresno State preview, Murray Mailbag, Jerry Bovee, SIS All MWC Team, MLB Draft.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

After rebounding from a 1-4 start, can the Bulldogs do an encore in 2023? They had to reload a lot on offense, so it will be interesting to see how the transfers do. Quarterback and wide receiver have gotten an influx of talent, but it may take a bit for the offense to gel. The strength of their team should be on defense, at least to start, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.

Chris Murray takes a stab at Nevada’s MBB starting five and thinks minutes will be hard to come by for the incoming freshman. Also, he discusses the lack of money rolling into the Nevada athletic department and how significant of a role that plays in why their sports are not consistently successful. He offers his thoughts on Mackay Stadium, the SDSU/MW saga going on.

While a national search for a new AD is happening, interim AD Jerry Bovee is doing all he can on the job. He’s had some AD experience from his time at Weber State, but acknowledges the increased budget and more staff make them different roles. Bovee has had to make a number of hires, notably men’s basketball and softball. Also, he discusses the NIL landscape and Utah State collectives. He praises Gloria Nevarez and the competition in the Mountain West.

SIS All-Mountain West Team

A few omissions are puzzling, but oh well.

SIS Preseason All-Mountain West Offense



QB - Chevan Cordeiro

RB - John Lee Eldridge III

RB - George Holani

WR - Tory Horton

WR - Terrell Vaughn

TE - Caleb Rillos

T - Adam Karas

T - Jacob Spomer

G - Cade Bennett

G - Mose Vavao

C - Thor Paglialong pic.twitter.com/P20sRvxcRY — SIS Football (@football_sis) July 10, 2023

SIS Preseason All-Mountain West Defense



DT - Jordan Bertagnole

DT - Peyton Zdroik

ED - Mohamed Kamara

ED - DeVonne Harris

LB - Alec Mock

LB - Cody Moon

CB - Cam Lockridge

CB - Dezjhon Malone

S - Jayden Goodwin

S - Trey Taylor

S - Jaxen Turner pic.twitter.com/4DcedVQmqX — SIS Football (@football_sis) July 10, 2023

More MW Baseball Draft Picks.

On the horizon: