Hike’s Peak Episode Three Out Now! The Top 20 Players in the Mountain West

Jack gives you his picks for the best in the conference

By JackTalksCFB
Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! In our third episode, we list the 20 best players for the upcoming season. Here’s some notes from the show:

  1. 5 Boise State players
  2. 4 Air Force players
  3. 2 transfers
  4. 2 sophomores
  5. 6 defensive backs

Listen to the episode on Spotify using the link here.

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely!

Next week’s episode: Official awards and All-MW team reveal

