Mountaintop View 7-11-23 MLB Draft and the MW, Broncos, Aztecs, Rams, and Spartans news

What’s better than sipping on a Slurpee while reading MWC Connection on this 7-11 Day? See which former MW baseball players heard their name called in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft, one who heard his first, along with plenty of football news as the countdown to the season inches ever closer. Enjoy!!

Former MWBSB Pitcher of Year who transferred to LSU is No. 1 pick in MLB Draft

Aztec baseball star drafted by the Colorado Rockies

Congrats to @CarriggCole, who was chosen by the @Rockies in the Competitive Balance "B" Round of the 2023 @MLBDraft with the 65th overall selection!#GoAztecs | #AztecForLife ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QNMDBnH6mP — San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) July 10, 2023

Holani surprised many by coming back to the Blue for another season and remaining in a very talented RB room. Will new OC Bush Hamdan have a running back-by-committee approach, go with seniority, play the hot hand, or lead with the very talented sophomore who shined in RB1 duties when Holani was out last year?

The vaunted Aztecs running attack was lackluster in the 2022 season, especially in rushing TDs. One of the biggest culprits was the amount of penalties by the OLine. With 3 starters returning and on paper, incoming talent, how will third year OLine Coach Mike Goff meld this unit into a more productive part of the team?

With the recent verbal commitment of a 4-atar WR, Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan takes a look at the Top 25 Ram recruits in their history and reviews to see if their production in their Fort Collins careers matched their recruiting rankings.

Spartan QB was also named in both Athlon’s and Phil Steele’s preseason all-conference selections as he will attempt to lead his team to back-to-back bowl games for first time since 1986.

A lot of deserved attention has been paid to Green based on his performance on the field with still plenty of untapped potential. What can a big season from him and the Broncos lead to in the future?

