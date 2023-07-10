Mountaintop View 7-10-23. No Big 12 for SDSU, New Mexico Preview, BSU Offense, Air Force, rushing yards.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. July is here and we are inching closer to MW Media Days. Even though it’s the dead of summer, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Back in April SDSU AD JD Wicker told the Athletic “One or the other is going to happen” in reference the PAC or Big 12. While the PAC isn’t off the table, it has been dramatically delayed. As for the Big 12, sources told CBS Sports SDSU isn’t on their short list of candidates. Things could change rapidly, but what is clear right now is SDSU had no clear, immediate option for their future home, especially if the Mountain West continues to play hardball.

It’s Year Four for Danny Gonzales and this year, he is hoping his team can avoid running out of steam during the season as they have the past two seasons. A new offense can only go up from last year after finishing last in the country in scoring, and Bryant Vincent was a good get at OC and brought a QB and WR with him. There is potential there at least. On defense, the Lobos need to replace a ton of talent. The secondary should still be pretty good, and the transfers have the potential to become playmakers right away. Time will tell.

Jordan Kaye discusses the the potential changes to the Boise State offense under new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. It will look much more like what Dirk Koetter was doing as opposed to Tim Plough. Disguising plays with different formations, having plays containing multiple words rather just one word, putting more on the center and less on the QB, and adjusting the scheme to fit the players should be hallmarks of the offense. Keep an eye out for those things come fall.

Air Force offense and defense was top-notch in 2022.

Over the last three years, @AF_Football has scored on their first possession and kept opponents from scoring on their first possession 56% of games. The next best among FBS #CollegeFootball teams is @UNCFootball at 46% of games. — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) July 7, 2023

The Mountain West knows how to run the ball.

College Football Rushing Leaders By Season pic.twitter.com/i59iMMHyKe — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2023

