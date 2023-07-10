Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 7-10-23. New Commits and New Commitment Interviews.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

After one of the most hectic recruiting weeks in recent memory, this past week seemed more tame, but there still was some action on the commitment front. Eleven new players gave verbal commitments, spread out over three different teams. On the other hand, offers were almost nonexistent. Air Force and Boise State had solid weeks once again, picking up six and two new players, respectively. However, UNLV seemed to have the best week, with three new quality players entering the fold. The Rebels take the banner this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 4

Air Force: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September, we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 71

Commitment Spotlight:

TE Kyle Brody (Air Force)

“Definitely would say it was to good of an opportunity to pass up. It’s a great school with great football. It puts me in a good situation to be financially successful. Also, being able to serve my country will be awesome!”

DL Jamison Klein (Air Force)

“I felt like Air Force was too good of an opportunity to pass up at this point. The coaches made it feel like home, and like I was wanted there. I also think living in a place like Colorado Springs will be an amazing experience. Air Force is unique because it’s a mix of having the education that the academy’s give you along with the benefits afterwards, and being able to play extremely competitive football in the FBS.”

LB Beckham Dee (Air Force)

“I decided to commit to Air Force because of how genuine the coaching staff was and their level of confidence in me as a player. Also, it’s a proven winning program, so I’m excited to win championships.”

OL Liam Horan (Air Force)

“My commitment to the Air Force Academy will allow me to continue to be a part of a winning team both athletically and academically. Meeting the coaches, their families, and staff in June gave me the opportunity to see their passion, work ethic, and genuine interest in the success of their players both on and off the field. Coach Lobotzke and Coach Bacote were amazing during the recruitment process making my decision to join the Bold Brotherhood easy. I look forward to being a valuable member of the team, serving my country and bringing the MWC trophy back to Colorado Springs.”

DL Connor Warkentin (Boise State)

“Boise State was always just that one team up in Idaho that kicked everybody’s butts in the mountain west to me until me and my dad took a trip out their this June. The people, team, and staff were all some of the most genuine and loving people I’ve ever met and I thought there was no better place I fit in, than in Boise Idaho! I have a great relationship with my position coach Chinander, also have loved building a relationship with Defensive Cordinator, Coach Danielson. They see me playing their version of a defensive tackle, they are gonna put some weight on me and plan to turn me into a force on the inside, I think the coaches like my raw potential and my relentlessness. Coach Avalos commented on it a few times on our trip and loves the effort and the nonstop nature I have at the Redlands camp in California.”

WR Kayden McGee (UNLV)

“It’s just felt like home! From the moment they offered me to the moment I committed, I never went a week without communicating. They showed loved all the time! Most of these big time schools think my weight is a problem. Coach Odom said “I know a player when I see one & your that guy”. He didn’t see my weight as a problem because they know I’m gaining & it will come in college. He didn’t care that I didn’t eat meat and he’s not going to force me. Just everything was great the relationship they built with my mom it was just great to see that.”

OL Hank Purvis (UNLV)

“It’s kinda just felt like home right when I got there my first time in April for the spring game. Coach Marion’s offense is exactly what I like to run. The up-tempo heavy run offense is my best asset and Coach Marion has perfected it. It was one of my top schools since growing up as a kid since my mom used to live there and it’s in Las Vegas. What’s better than going to college in Las Vegas. UNLV felt like home right away, so why not make it permanent.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

OL Trevor Mckenna was offered by Boise State

Visits:

Commits:

DL Asher Wilson committed to Air Force

QB Jackson King committed to Air Force

TE Kyle Brody committed to Air Force

DB Jayden Malbranch committed to Air Force

TE Ethan Duda committed to Air Force

DB Aidan Skradis committed to Air Force

DL Connor Warkentin committed to Boise State

DB Tice Williams committed to Boise State

OL Hank Purvis committed to UNLV

Hank Purvis WR Kayden McGee committed to UNLV

Kayden McGee RB Greg Burrell committed to UNLV

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.