Mountaintop View 6-9-23 SJSU history, Broncos CBs, Valuations, All-Americans, and more

The official start of summer is still less than two weeks away but things are always hot here at the MWCConnection! Check out today’s links with a heavy emphasis on football but we also share a couple of stories on two Ram track and field athletes who are more than teammates. Enjoy!!

Matt Weiner of The Spear SJSU details how three different Spartan men’s programs made school history in the 2022-23 sports season.

Jordan Kaye of the The Idaho Press takes a look at the CB room for the Broncos. There is talent, inexperience, and the return of a hard-luck senior trying to return from another season-ending injury from the previous year.

Valuations are from 2018 but interesting nonetheless. Spoiler alert, you will have to get to the 60s before you start seeing MW brands.

The most valuable Football brands according to the @wallstreetjourn @sec has 6 of the Top 10 most successful brands. (Texas and Oklahoma are included) https://t.co/yZraAplh94 — Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) June 8, 2023

Preseason All-American list includes 3 MW football players

Read how this Ram had to remake her mental outlook in order to reach the success in a new sport after experiencing success in other sports in her career.

If you read the previous story, then you know that Morris is more than a track teammate of Gabi McDonald. His efforts narrowly missed getting to finals but did earn him a Second Team All-American status!

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most confident in for the 2023 season?

Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E6