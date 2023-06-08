Mountaintop View 6-8-23

Nevada Sports Net has a comprehensive interview with Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson. Read above.

Former Boise State quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame again. Will he make it this time? Scott Slant thinks it’s only a matter of time.

MWC exploring realignment?

: Mountain West Board of Directors Concludes Summer Meetinghttps://t.co/DrbGk06pwz — Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 7, 2023

Fresno State has the highest preseason o/u total

College Football

Regular Season Wins (133 teams)



Current App Limits $2K-$10K



For our complete College Football menu check the @CircaSports app. pic.twitter.com/BrtWvqYbWS — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 6, 2023

Wyoming alum on cover of Madden 24

Boise State hoops to face Clemson

Clemson will host Boise State as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per sources. First ever meeting between the two programs.



The date is set for Sunday, November 19th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Broncos will then continue on to the ESPN Events MTE in Orlando.#ACC#MWC — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 7, 2023

Nevada keeps adding pay day games

USC adds 2027 home game w/Nevada — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 6, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Zach

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What position group are you most confident in for the 2023 season?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E6