Mountaintop View 6-8-23

Ken Wilson explains why he believes Nevada more primed for success heading into 2023
Nevada Sports Net has a comprehensive interview with Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson. Read above.
Scott Slant: Count on Kellen being in – sooner or later
Former Boise State quarterback and current Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame again. Will he make it this time? Scott Slant thinks it’s only a matter of time.
MWC exploring realignment?
: Mountain West Board of Directors Concludes Summer Meetinghttps://t.co/DrbGk06pwz— Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 7, 2023
Fresno State has the highest preseason o/u total
College Football— Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 6, 2023
Regular Season Wins (133 teams)
Current App Limits $2K-$10K
For our complete College Football menu check the @CircaSports app. pic.twitter.com/BrtWvqYbWS
Wyoming alum on cover of Madden 24
A childhood dream come true— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 7, 2023
#Madden24 | #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/8PYdq9WOuH
Boise State hoops to face Clemson
Clemson will host Boise State as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per sources. First ever meeting between the two programs.— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 7, 2023
The date is set for Sunday, November 19th at Littlejohn Coliseum. Broncos will then continue on to the ESPN Events MTE in Orlando.#ACC#MWC
Nevada keeps adding pay day games
USC adds 2027 home game w/Nevada— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 6, 2023
