Mountaintop View 6-7-23. Colorado State preview, MBB Rankings, Runnin’ Rebels, T&F Championships, CFB HOF.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. The NBA Draft is coming up, and there are still updates happening with the transfer portal (basketball and football). Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The Rams are looking for a reset after misfiring last year. The OL will feature at least 3 new starters in hopes of blocking and protecting better. The offense will look to develop more wide receivers to make the Air Raid work, especially since the run game could be a big unknown. On the defensive side of things, they have a good pass rusher but the real strength is in the secondary. Above all, they need to figure out a way to score more points than last season if they want to improve their win total.

Chris Murray releases Mountain West men’s basketball rankings following the deadline to remove one’s name from the NBA draft to preserve college eligibility. In this latest edition, he moves Boise State ahead of San Diego State for the top spot, citing a proven top 6 and some intriguing young, raw talent. He thinks the Aztecs will be a preseason top 25 team as they still have four of their top nine players from last season. He likes that New Mexico still has their star backcourt duo and the trio of starts Nevada returns. His write-ups on every team as worth the read.

UNLV, like other men’s basketball teams, is back on the hardwood practicing this summer. And with their new faces, the hype is building. There will be eight new players on the team for summer workouts, with the headliner being four-star points guard D.J. Thomas who reclassified as a 2023 recruit to join the team this season. However, transfers Keylan and Kalib Boone, along with Jalen Hill, should all have key roles with the team provided they can adjust with the coaches and players. The team also has to break in so new assistant coaches, so this offseason is crucial.

MWC athletes in T&F outdoor championships.

3 Mountain West alums make the HOF ballot.

Three former #MWFB Players of the Year are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame



Congrats @KellenMoore_11, Alex & @weddlesbeard‼️ pic.twitter.com/c2BvmOdmRW — Mountain West (@MountainWest) June 5, 2023

On the horizon: