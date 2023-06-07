Peak Perspective: Mountain West Conference 2023 All Sports Season Champion.

The end of May basically signals the end of the Mountain West Conference sports season. Although the baseball and softball MWC champions may still be playing in the NCAA tournaments, the MWC has crowned champions for all of its sports at this point in the year. Before fall sports start back up with official practices in August, now is as good of a time as any to review each sport by listing the regular season and conference champion.

Last year, Boise State repeated our 2022 all-sports champion for the Mountain West. This year, every sport was able to have a champion, and some sports featured repeat winners or remarkable runs in their respective sport. More on that below.

The scoring isn’t a perfect science, and keep in mind it’s all for fun. Don’t get bent out of shape if the team you don’t like scores higher than the team you do like. But if you have an idea for different scoring, feel free to share. We are a blog site doing blog site things, and that involves making up a weighted point system to crown a hypothetical all-sport champion. If it’s not your thing, it’s cool if you move on to the next post.

(All champions are based on listed info from MWC official site)

Scoring

Not trying to offend any sports, but some should carry more weight than others. The MWC sponsors 18 sports. Each sport will be split into three tiers. Football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball will all be worth 3 points. The second level will consist of volleyball, and women’s soccer, accounting for two points. The rest will all be worth one point. For sports that have regular season and conference tourney champs, each will get full points and each will count as a separate championship. Same with ties.

Champions

Men’s Cross Country:

Air Force (tournament) 1

Women’s Cross Country:

New Mexico (tournament) 1

Women’s Soccer:

New Mexico/San Jose State/Wyoming (regular season) 2

San Jose State (tournament) 2

Women’s Volleyball:

UNLV (regular season) 2

Utah State (tournament) 2

Football:

Fresno State (conference championship game) 3

Women’s Swimming and Diving:

San Diego State (tournament) 1

Men’s Indoor Track and Field:

Air Force (tournament) 1

Women’s Indoor Track and Field:

Colorado State (tournament) 1

Women’s Basketball:

UNLV (regular season) 3

UNLV (tournament) 3

Men’s Basketball:

San Diego State (regular season) 3

San Diego State (tournament) 3

San Diego State (NCAA Tournament Runner-Up, they get an extra point for reaching the college basketball championship) 1

Women’s Golf:

New Mexico (tournament) 1

Men’s Golf:

San Diego State (tournament) 1

Men’s Tennis:

New Mexico (regular season) 1

Boise State (tournament) 1

Women’s Tennis:

Wyoming (regular season) 1

UNLV (tournament) 1

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field:

Air Force (regular season) 1

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field:

Colorado State (regular season) 1

Softball:

Boise State (regular season) 3

San Diego State (tournament) 3

Baseball:

San Diego State/San Jose State (regular season): 3

San Jose State (tournament) 3

Totals:

(number of championships in parentheses)

San Diego State: 12 (5)

San Jose State: 10 (4)

UNLV: 8 (3)

New Mexico: 5 (4)

Fresno State: 3 (1)

Air Force: 2 (2)

Wyoming: 2 (1)

Utah State: 2 (1)

Boise State: 1 (1)

Colorado State: 1 (1)

Hawaii: 0 (0)

Nevada: 0 (0)

Notes

The Falcons and Lobos continue to dominate Cross Country, with both of them repeating as championships for the third straight year.

Other repeating champs are at Swimming & Diving (SDSU), Women’s Basketball (UNLV), T&F (Air Force, Colorado State), Men’s Golf (SDSU), and Softball (SDSU).

After winning this exercise last year, Boise State only had one lone championship.

The softball and baseball conference tournaments added some additional intrigue this year.

After a close race last year, this did not seem close until San Jose State’s baseball team got hot. San Diego State led this one by a wide margin heading into the spring and then hung on at the end. They ended up with both the most total points as well as the most total championships. New Mexico and SJSU were close in total championships and the Spartans were just behind the Aztecs in points. It is also worth nothing that UNLV had a pretty good number of points thanks to their women’s basketball team. However, at the end of the day, it was all Aztecs. The men’s basketball team did the heavy lifting, but they also did well in men’s golf, swimming & diving, and baseball.

Congrats to the San Diego State Aztecs, who are the 2023 all-sport champions!