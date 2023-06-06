Mountaintop View 6-6-23 Broncos/Aztecs previews, Moore, Rodriguez, Bulldogs, Wolf Pack upgrade

Lots of football news today as summer conditioning has started around the conference along with team previews. Click on those links to see what a college football insider thinks will happen in the seasons of two of the MW’s perennially top programs and a huge upgrade happening in Reno. Enjoy!!

Football Previews from CFN

1997 might have been the last losing season for the Broncos but Boise State has gone three seasons without a conference championship. This streak of winning seasons is impressive, but Bronco fans are always wanting more. With a very tough schedule right out of the chute this year, Pete Fiutak of College Football News takes a preview look at the talent on both sides of the ball and gives his predictions on the year. Do you agree with his win total for the year?

Fiutak also gives his look at the Aztecs coming off a 7-6 season with a few game collapses and meltdowns. It took about half a season, but the Aztecs found a passing game that made their offense more multi-dimensional. Can San Diego State use that as a foundation for the upcoming season which could be their last in the Mountain West? Their defense loses some top talent on the line along with their all-conference safety, can they be adequately replaced? Will the pieces gel together for a better win total than last year?

Bronco football great Moore again up for College Football HOF



College football's all-time winningest quarterback is once again on the ballot for the @cfbhall! Is the third time the charm?https://t.co/jII79a8hfD — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) June 5, 2023

The former four-star recruit who retired in January has had a change of heart and will suit up for the Wolf Pack this season.

Bulldogs excited for first day of football summer conditioning...

day one juice pic.twitter.com/afPCY0weat — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) June 5, 2023

The construction has started with the estimated completion date in early 2024.

On the horizon: