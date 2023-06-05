Mountaintop View 6-5-23. Aggies preview, Cowboys win total, Academy Games, QB Rankings, SJSU Baseball.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Spring sports have wrapped up for the regular season, and although the NBA Draft is looming, we have pretty much reached the biggest lull of the offseason. Regardless, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Next on the series preview tour is Utah State. The Aggies had a sensational 2021 followed by an average 2022, so they could be seen as a mystery for 2023. The offense came on at the end of last year but had to replace a number of contributors, especially at the skill positions. The defense is young but got experience last year and is joined by transfers at all levels. The defensive line should have some talent and they will be led by the defensive back unit. If they can clean up their turnover issues from last season, the Aggies should have a strong chance to head to a bowl game for the third straight season.

Alex Taylor poses the question here. In six of the past seven years, the Cowboys have reached six wins, so odds are pretty good. But this year the projection is 6.5 wins and that seventh win may prove elusive. While it’s definitely possible, it’s heavily dependent on the passing game taking a significant step forward. That aspect of the game has been Wyoming’s biggest question for too many years now. The article thinks they could get as many as eight wins come fall.

The three academy games were never the most-watched college football games every year, but Air Force against both Army and Navy have drawn over 1 million viewers the past two seasons. However, this year they are nowhere to be found on CBS. This is directly because of CBS adding Big Ten games to the network this year. Per their deal, at least 3 Mountain West games must air on CBS. There are fulfilling that this year by airing all three within the first two weeks of the season, with MWC teams against P5 foes. This means that none of the academy games will be on CBS this season, but things are expected to return back to normal once the SEC leaves CBS.

College Football Network ranks every college team’s quarterback to kick off June. While not every MWC QB battle has been won, names still appear on the list. Air Force’s trio of candidates brings up the rear in the conference at 131, and Nevada, Colorado State, Utah State, and Wyoming all find themselves on the wrong side of the top 100. SDSU comes in at 99, but MWC quarterbacks get more love starting with Hawaii at 69 and SJSU at 67. They are pretty high on UNLV, New Mexico, and Fresno State at 57, 51, and 49, respectively. Boise State leads the way for the conference, appearing very high at 31.

Spartan’s season ends as they lose twice this weekend.

Spartans will face the loser of tonight's contest between Texas A&M and Cal State Fullerton.

