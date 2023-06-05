Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 6-5-23. June Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The offers have decreased this week with the spring evaluation period having wrapped up. With that being said, 10 of 12 teams still handed out at least one offer, with over 35 in total. Look for more offers to trickle out after coaches get a look at players in person during camps. Official visits also started for the month of June and Hawaii hosted lots of visits. Colorado State and Utah State each had a known visitor as well. And the commitments kept rolling in with two new ones. UNLV kept their hot streak going for one of them, and San Diego State secured a big commitment, and Air Force rounded things out with third conference commit of the week.

Both the Aztecs and Rebels are good choices for this week’s cover photo, but the nod goes to SDSU this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 4

UNLV: 3

Air Force: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Fresno State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For most of June (until the 27th), we are in a quiet period. This is a time where recruits can take official visits to campuses.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 14

June Team Recruiting Rankings:

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless. Here are the May rankings for comparison.

1. SDSU

2. UNLV

3. Fresno State

4. Air Force

5. San Jose State

6. Hawaii

7. Boise State

8. Wyoming

9. Colorado State

10-12. Nevada/New Mexico/Utah State

Although it’s still early in the year, both San Diego State and UNLV are off to fantastic starts in their recruiting classes. Next month, I’ll mix in the first tier rankings of this cycle as well.

Recruiting Camps:

If anyone has info on the other teams, feel free to share.

Air Force:

Boise State:

Colorado State: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 29

Fresno State: May 31, June 10, 17, 24

Hawaii: June 24

Nevada:

New Mexico: June 8-10

San Diego State: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

San Jose State: June 9, 10, 17

UNLV: 1, 10, 11, 16, 24

Utah State: June 2, 10, 14, 15, 16, 20

Wyoming: June 10, 23

Commitment Spotlight:

QB Sage Dawson (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because I felt like it was the best thing for me! If i have a chance to go play pro, great, but if not, Air Force sets me up for life after football. Air Force showed me the most attention during the recruiting process which made me feel at home! They did this by calling about every week, sending mail to the house, coming to my school in Kentucky to visit me!”

RB Anthony McMillian Jr (San Diego State)

“I committed because of the coaching staff and the environment. All the coaches get to know you on a more personal level more than just the football aspect. The environment there is perfect, everyone is always happy, smiling, and even the people who don’t play sports are just happy to be there in general.”

WR Damien McDaniel (UNLV)

“I committed to UNLV because of the coaching staff, the opportunities it will provide for me, and plus, it’s Vegas.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Brooks Davis was offered by Air Force

LB Clay Martineau was offered by Air Force

LB Easton Baker was offered by Boise State

OL Phillip Ocon was offered by Colorado State

WR Zacharyus Williams was offered by Colorado State

WR WR Titus Bordeaux was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE Kaleb Edwards was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Kayin Booker was offered by Colorado State

DB Sire Gaines was offered by Fresno State

2025 WR Core Butler Jr. was offered by Fresno State

LB Zaden Mariteragi was offered by Hawaii

OL Amare Taase was offered by Hawaii

2025 OL/DL Demetri Manning was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Charger Doty was offered by Hawaii

2025 DB Wesley Valgardson was offered by Hawaii

DL Caleb Hall was offered by Nevada

RB Greg Burrell was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Benjamin Alefaio was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Caden Butler was offered by Nevada

2026 OL/DL Hakeim Smalls was offered by Nevada

2026 OL Gabriel Osenda was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Marcellous Rayn was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Dareon Edmonds was offered by Nevada

2027 WR Nico Bland was offered by Nevada

DB Kiontre Harris was offered by SDSU

OL Carter Lavrusky was offered by SDSU

DE Manamo’ui Muti was offered by SDSU

2025 TE/DE Jax Markovich was offered by SDSU

DB Kenny Worthy III was offered by SJSU

2025 RB/LB Anthony League was offered by SJSU

2026 DB Joshua Mensah was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Connor Carty was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Madden Riordan was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Maika Eugenio was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Ashton Pannell was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Marquawn McCraney was offered by Utah State

TE Grayson Brousseau was offered by Utah State

Visits:

QB Darius Curry visited Colorado State

WR Audric Harris visited Hawaii

OL Rustin Young visited Hawaii

RB Micah Ka’apana visited Hawaii

TE Elija Lofton visited Hawaii

RB De Von Rice visited Hawaii

QB Micah Alejado visited Hawaii

LB Jaylon Edmond visited Hawaii

QB Arrington Maiden visited Utah State

Commits:

QB Sage Dawson committed to Air Force

RB Anthony McMillian Jr committed to SDSU

WR Damien McDaniel committed to UNLV

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.