Lobos Weekly

This week the television partners of the Mountain West Conference finalized dates and times for when games will be televised for the 2023 football season, and the New Mexico Lobos will be shown at least five times on National Television broadcasts.

The 2023 season for UNM will get underway on September 2nd, when they travel to SEC country to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. That game is slated to be a part of ESPN’s week one kickoff schedule and will be televised at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on that Saturday.

That game is sandwiched between UMass visiting Auburn and Coastal Carolina meeting UCLA.

CBS Sports and the Fox Sports networks will pick up the remaining four that are currently on the docket right now for UNM.

CBS Sports will pick up the October 28th contest against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Kickoff is at 8:30 Mountain Time for that contest, which will be held in Reno.

CBS will also have the Lobos going up against Utah State on Black Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time in Albuquerque.

Fox Sports has two Lobo games on their schedule. The first will be when the Lobos pay a visit to Boise State on November 11th and then again, the following week when UNM goes to Fresno State to take on the Bulldogs.

Both of the Fox Sports scheduled games do not have a tentative kickoff time as of now and will likely be without one until we get closer to the season.

The rest of the 2023 UNM schedule is likely to be broadcasted on the Mountain West Network, which is streamed online on the conference’s website along with Stadium.

Katsuma hired

In men’s basketball news, UNM added assistant coach Aaron Katsuma to the staff. Katsuma had been an assistant at Colorado State, and prior to that worked as an assistant coach at Minnesota when Coach Pitino was there. Katsuma replaces Eric Brown, who left the program after this past season.