Mountaintop View 6-30-23 Aztecs clock ticking, Green, Bulldogs go Techy, Transfer/Commit news, post-season honors

As of Thursday evening there was still no definitive decision in regards to San Diego State leaving the Mountain West with the Friday night deadline to avoid double the exit fee hours away. MWCConnection will be on top of any news on that front if any comes out today. In the meantime, enjoy the stories from players and teams planning on staying in the conference. At least until the next realignment rumors begin again.

Tick tock, tick tock. The current storyline as of Thursday evening in the Aztec play of “We’re divorcing, I just don’t exactly know when to file the paperwork”.

The title of “Best QB in the Mountain West” is certainly up for grabs this season. Could this exciting player take the moniker for himself?

Taylen Green - Boise State



• Green is one of the best young QBs in #CFB heading into 2023. Last season he threw for 2,042 yards 14 TDs and rushed for 588 yards 10 Touchdowns, remember the name!!!! pic.twitter.com/Bsv8OLVgd6 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) June 28, 2023

Local Fresno TV station Action 30news shows how the Bulldogs are hopefully training smarter using technology as they look to defend their MW football championship.

Finau has decided to take the relatively short drive from Provo to Logan in continuing his college football career.

The star LB from Oregon received a lot of recruiting attention but has verbally decided to play on the Boise Blue in college.

The former Spartan LB also won Defensive Player of the Week honors 4 different times in the past season.

More honors for Aztec baseball star

