Friday Night Lights Review S3E9

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season three will be discussed, from the opening episodes with an up and coming freshman QB all the way to the big game in the season finale.

Random thoughts in live-tweet form.

Tim gets dropped back off at home and finds his truck crashed in the front yard and Billy hungover on the couch because Mindy dumped him.

Tami is feeling old and doesn’t want to have her birthday this year.

Tyra is having fun on the road with Cash. She sees him doing great with kids. While she is talking with some other people, she sees Cash getting confronted by three other guys and they look angry.

At school, some classmates tell Landry since Tyra has been out of school all week, they will be forced to pick a theme without her for the winter formal.

A coach from Texas San Antonio (UTSA) comes over to talk to Tim and tells him he will be a great fit in their backfield next year. Tim doesn’t want to meet up, but Lyla insists they go.

Eric takes Julie out of class to tell her that he wants to surprise Tami for her birthday and gets Julie in on things to help. Julie reminds him Tami doesn’t want to celebrate her birthday.

Cash competes in the rodeo. He looks nervous then disappointed when he doesn’t win. Tyra goes over to encourage him and he explodes on her telling her it wasn’t good enough.

Shelby and Matt’s grandma continue to bicker and Shelby says she wants to stay longer if Matt ends up going to college. His grandma gets upset that they are talking about her behind her back. She says she never wants to stay with Shelby, even if that means going somewhere else. Both of them go to their rooms, leaving Matt all alone.

Landry tells Matt he got chosen to do an interview for the game this week.

Lyla comes to pick Tim up for dinner with the college coach, but Tim is drinking with Billy instead.

On the drive over, Lyla tries to help him prepare, but Tim isn’t taking it seriously. She thinks he is afraid of this opportunity, so he’s avoiding it. Tim says it’s a waste of time and he doesn’t want to go to college. She kicks him out of the car.

Tyra and Cash keep fighting and Tyra tries to help him out but Cash isn’t having it. He tells her that he owes a lot of money and doesn’t have a way to pay him back. He tells Tyra that this is the real world and not the high school work she lives in. Tyra walks out of the hotel room.

Tyra calls Landry right before his interview. They have a nice conversation but then Landry has to go.

Lyla runs into Mindy, who reveals their fight was about Billy wanting Mindy to stop working. Lyla talks about her fight with Tim, so they hang out instead of going to the game.

Shelby and Matt’s grandma watch on tv that Matt is going in the game and bond over being excited and go to the game together.

After the game, Matt is happy they came together.

Cash is playing cards to try to win money back while Tyra hangs out a few tables away. She gets up to talk to Cash and he grabs her by the shoulders and pushes her back down saying he didn’t tell her to get up. Everyone in the bar is looking at her and she walks out breaking down.

Tami is wondering why Eric is ditching interviews and he keeps the secret going.

The UTSA coach shows up the game and tells Tim he is their #1 priority. He offers to buy him a pop to talk about college football.

Tami and Eric are having a great time in the hotel room and right before they get ready to spend some quality time together, Tami gets a call from Tyra saying she is in trouble in Dallas. Tami agrees to come pick her up.

Lyla and Mindy bond over snacks, drinks, and ripping on guys. In the middle of their dance party, Billy comes out to apologize and ask to take her back. Mindy gives in and Lyla realizes she should do the same.

The Taylors arrive right as Tyra and Cash are in a heated argument. Cash pushes her on the bed yelling at her. Eric gets in the middle of them and for a minute it looks like Cash is going to try to fight Eric, although he does bang his fists on the car. They drive away safely and in silence.

Tami starts talking to Tyra, who is still shaken up. Tyra thanks her, but Tami is maintaining a feel of anger or disapproval.

Shelby comes into Matt’s room with a book about college applications and discussing helping him apply. Matt is worried about grandma and she says they will figure things out.

Buddy is watching football as Lyla just wakes up hungover. Tim comes to the door looking fresh and rested. He shares the good news that he got a scholarship and will be going to college. He also apologizes and wants to celebrate with her since it was all her idea.

Coach Taylor’s speeches.

You all want to end this season, pack your bags and go home, you know where the door is. Otherwise I suggest you wake up and your heads in this game. The defense is not going to carry this team all night long. The offense has got to execute or else I guarantee you our season ends tonight... Let’s go show me something.

Football observations.

Coach Taylor tries to prepare the time for the playoffs and how they are a better team than they were at the start of the year.

The red jersey comes off for Saracen as he starts taking hits during practice.

Buddy interrupts practice to tell the team they are the game of the week and are playing on national television. Everyone is excited except Coach Taylor, who knows he just lost their focus.

We also find out the game is a rematch against Arnett Mead.

There are cameras everywhere and early on, the Panthers are frazzled, especially the wide receivers. Predictably, Arnett Mead is having no issues and jumps out to a lead.

Riggins is running well and helps the Panthers get on the board. Saracen watches on the sidelines.

At halftime, Coach Taylor talks to Saracen and they announce he is entering the game as a wide receiver.

On the opening play of the second half, McCoy completes a pass to Saracen over the middle who hangs on to the ball for a big play.

Saracen also lays a huge hit to spring Riggins free for a TD. He is making all the difference in the second half.

Late in the game, Coach Taylor decides to go with it on 4th and 7 in their own territory. He calls a play (slot right 44 fire). Saracen catches a quick curl pass and shakes a defender and stretches for a first down to seal the victory.

Unanswered questions.

How close is the Saracen house to the field? They make it from the house to the field between the time the Panthers come out of the locker room and arrive just as the second half is starting.

Plot holes.

Isn’t an assistant coach buying a high school recruit a pop a recruiting violation?

Quote of the episode.

“How much are you willing to sacrifice yourselves out on the field?” - Coach Taylor

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 20

Texas Forever official counter: 9

Riggins quitting the team official counter: 4? (didn’t quit but is ditching practice for a bit)

Coach Taylor calling Landry ‘Lance’ official counter: 7