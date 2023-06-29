Mountaintop View 6-29-23

Aztecs in a new era, Part 1: SDSU conference history filled with detours, displeasure, disappointment
The San Diego Union-Tribune takes a deep dive on San Diego State’s long history of conference realignment. Spoiler: this isn’t the first time the Aztecs have attempted to leave a conference before officially having an invite to another conference.
College Football Bowl Projections for 2023-24
Magazine season is in full swing as we near the dog days of summer. Football will be here soon, I promise!
Kickoff times announced
Cowboys Announce 2 p.m. Game Times for both Portland State and New Mexico Home Football Games in 2023— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) June 28, 2023
Exhale Hawaii fans?
The NCAA DI Council also proposed new FBS requirements.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 28, 2023
- Use 90% of allowable scholarships over 2-year rolling period across at least 16 sports, including FB
- Offer at least 210 scholarships each year, worth no less than $6 million
Would remove the FB attendance requirement.
Here is who will rep at the MWC Media Days
Here are the 24 Mountain West players who will be at next month's football media days, a list that includes just five quarterbacks (QB remains a big question for the conference entering the year). https://t.co/AmfnQmELt0— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 28, 2023
Friday could be...interesting
SDSU has until 11 pm PDT Friday to give the Mountain West one-year notice of departure or face a double exit fee (of $34 million). The clock is ticking, and there still are so many questions. We try to answer some of them:https://t.co/aEGvF4VSDA— Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) June 29, 2023
