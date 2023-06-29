 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 6-29-23

SDSU’s conference history, bowl projections, Wyoming game times and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 27 Wyoming at Illinois

Aztecs in a new era, Part 1: SDSU conference history filled with detours, displeasure, disappointment

The San Diego Union-Tribune takes a deep dive on San Diego State’s long history of conference realignment. Spoiler: this isn’t the first time the Aztecs have attempted to leave a conference before officially having an invite to another conference.

College Football Bowl Projections for 2023-24

Magazine season is in full swing as we near the dog days of summer. Football will be here soon, I promise!

Kickoff times announced

Exhale Hawaii fans?

Here is who will rep at the MWC Media Days

Friday could be...interesting

