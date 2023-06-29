Mountaintop View 6-29-23

The San Diego Union-Tribune takes a deep dive on San Diego State’s long history of conference realignment. Spoiler: this isn’t the first time the Aztecs have attempted to leave a conference before officially having an invite to another conference.

Magazine season is in full swing as we near the dog days of summer. Football will be here soon, I promise!

Kickoff times announced

Cowboys Announce 2 p.m. Game Times for both Portland State and New Mexico Home Football Games in 2023



| https://t.co/KT0CBlY2Kh pic.twitter.com/e6103uj17M — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) June 28, 2023

Exhale Hawaii fans?

The NCAA DI Council also proposed new FBS requirements.



- Use 90% of allowable scholarships over 2-year rolling period across at least 16 sports, including FB

- Offer at least 210 scholarships each year, worth no less than $6 million



Would remove the FB attendance requirement. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 28, 2023

Here is who will rep at the MWC Media Days

Here are the 24 Mountain West players who will be at next month's football media days, a list that includes just five quarterbacks (QB remains a big question for the conference entering the year). https://t.co/AmfnQmELt0 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) June 28, 2023

Friday could be...interesting

SDSU has until 11 pm PDT Friday to give the Mountain West one-year notice of departure or face a double exit fee (of $34 million). The clock is ticking, and there still are so many questions. We try to answer some of them:https://t.co/aEGvF4VSDA — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) June 29, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Aiden

Today - Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #9

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: How many 10 win teams 2023?

Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S3E9