Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #9

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number nine.

Zach: Cade Beresford. The former Washington State transfer is entering his second and final year at Boise State. Beresford brought some much needed experience to an offensive line group that had struggled for years. There is some speculation that Beresford could move to left tackle. But I anticipate him staying on the right side of the line and playing a big role opening up holes for a rushing attack that should be one of the best in the nation.

Beresford is a lock to start. It will be interesting to see who anchors the opposite end of the line. Beresford will likely take over John Ojukwu’s role as the leader of the offensive line.

Aiden: Demitri Washington. The edge rusher has dealt with some nagging injuries over the course of his career on The Blue, but when he is 100%, his impact can’t be understated. Last year, he was tied for first on the BSU roster for sacks with 4.5. The Bronco defense operates at its best when it has a lethal pass rusher, exemplified by former players Curtis Weaver, Demarcus Lawrence, and Tyrone Crawford. With Scott Matlock gone to the NFL, Boise State will need some veterans to fill his void in the backfield. Washington certainly has that capability and will have a chance to set the tone for this season against…Washington.

Who would you have as number nine on your countdown? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.