Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Aiden

As you know, the summer can often be devoid of content, especially in May, June, and the first half of July until Media Days. For the past few years, we have tried to do a weekly summer series to mitigate some of that. In 2021, it was the Outside Look series, and last year we learned more about our team in the Why I Write Series. This year, I came up with an idea I’m calling Armchair Commissioner.

Basically, each writer is put in charge of the conference and gets to write about decisions they would make on a number of important topics that a commissioner would face running the Mountain West. I am basing this idea on a blog site I enjoy and something they do every offseason called the Sox Machine Offseason Plan Project.

Note: None of us are trying to replace new Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez, nor should this exercise be seen as a critique of her in any way.

Instead, this is a practice to hear some thoughts on the big issues that the conference faces in the near or long-term future. Not only will you get to read thoughts from different staff writers each week, but all of you will have the opportunity to join in on the fun by contributing too in the fan post section of the site.

What is your opening address about the state of the conference at media days?

Thank you all for making the trip to Las Vegas and covering the great programs that make up the Mountain West Conference. It is no secret that the state of collegiate athletics is at a crossroads. Conference realignment, name, image and likeness, and the transfer portal have forced us to evolve and be flexible in an ever-changing environment. We are aware of the rumors and the hyperbole that are thrown out on social media. Everyone is fending for themselves, whether we like it or not. The Mountain West is proud to house a like-minded collection of institutions that value the student-athlete experience.

What are some innovative ways you would attempt to increase revenue for the conference?

Engage with the betting side of sports. Gambling is a major part of college athletics and is a money-maker. I would have the Mountain West partner with a betting site (such as DraftKings) and promote the partnership through in-game offers and membership codes. We see the NBA do this on TNT with their broadcasts and despite it appearing as corny or forced, it is still a mutually beneficial partnership.

What Olympic sports would you want to prioritize/build up?

It is understood that football is the main driving force for many institutions. Men’s basketball has taken its place in the sidecar and holds the spotlight in March. Beyond these two traditional sources of revenue, the rise of women’s sports has been astronomical. The popularity of women’s basketball has grown and this past year, the stardom of Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark and LSU Tiger Angel Reese further cemented America’s interest. The platform that ESPN has provided over the years has paid off and the Mountain West has benefitted from the Cavinder sisters’ time at Fresno State and UNLV’s stellar season this past spring. Also, women’s softball has experienced a surge in the last few years and now, big-time transfer moves within college softball are being discussed on Twitter with a level of respect and understanding that didn’t exist in the general population a decade ago.

What two committees would you join and why (pick from the list below)?

Transformation committee

Committee on Academics

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Committee on Infractions

Oversight Committee

Strategic Vision and Planning Committee

Student Athlete Experience Committee

1 - Transformation Committee: College athletics is in a rare place of uncertainty. The Mountain West needs to be at the forefront of these changes and not be stuck at the end of the line reacting. We must show prospective student-athletes that the conference wants to embrace their individualism and showcase their talents beyond the superficial “pat on the back”.

2 - Strategic Vision and Planning Committee: This falls in line with conference realignment and the future goals of the Mountain West. Contingency plans must be in place if a member institution elects to leave the conference. Being proactive is the key to maintaining the identity of the conference.

Protected Games for each football team: What games would you protect for every team when the new football schedule comes out for the 2026 season? (Current protected games for reference)

Air Force: Colorado State and Wyoming

Boise State: Fresno State and Nevada

Colorado State: Air Force and Wyoming

New Mexico: UNLV and Utah State

Utah State: Fresno State and New Mexico

Wyoming: Colorado State and Air Force

Fresno State: Boise State and Utah State

Hawaii: San Diego State and San Jose State

Nevada: Boise State and UNLV

San Diego State: Hawaii and San Jose State

San Jose State: San Diego State and Hawaii

UNLV: Nevada and New Mexico

Conference Realignment: Assuming the Mountain West will eventually need to expand, who are the top two teams you would choose as replacements? Share a few sentences on why, citing the level of competition, geographical factors, if they join as full members, and how they would factor into the revenue sharing (bad example: Alabama and Notre Dame will join in 2025).

This may seem a bit risky, but I would choose to bring up both of the Montana schools (Montana and Montana State). While they aren’t situated in recruiting hotbeds, they bring a familiar tradition to most of the current members. Not to mention, college football is the lifeblood of Missoula and Bozeman as there are no professional franchises in the state. The expanded playoff beginning in 2024 allows the Mountain West to be more mindful of geography and act selective. Both schools have consistently been ranked in the FCS Top 25 over the last decade and Montana has battled FCS goliath North Dakota State time and time again.

Bowl Tie-Ins: What are some realistic bowl tie-ins you would attempt to negotiate for the conference (bad example: Sugar Bowl vs. SEC Champ)?

The bowl tie-ins pitting the Mountain West against the MAC have to go, plain and simple. Obviously, the conference should strive to play the most “P5” opponents during bowl season, but at least having two to three bowl games where a high-level opponent is guaranteed is needed. You want to showcase your best teams against “respected” programs, not a 7-5 Eastern Michigan in the second bowl slot. In terms of the remaining bowl tie-ins, I would reach out to the AAC first, followed by the Sun Belt. Even though the American has lost its most consistent and successful members to the Big 12, it still houses Tulane, UAB, Memphis, and Texas schools in UTSA, North Texas, and SMU. Commissioner Mike Aresco has been very vocal during his tenure about the American’s place in college football, but the Mountain West would have a chance to settle the debate on the field instead of in media sessions. If Aresco wants to preserve the AAC’s status, then the Sun Belt is my next target. Their fanbases are rabid when their teams are winning and they all have a certain chip on their shoulder. With the likes of James Madison, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State making the jump to the FBS in the last decade and succeeding at a high level, fans would travel to see potential matchups between Boise State and Coastal Carolina or Fresno State and Appalachian State.

Media Deal: What would be your realistic plan for the next media rights deal? Consider dollar amount, total years, team distribution, specific networks, game tv slots, linear tv vs. streaming (bad example the MWC will get 1 billion dollars over 10 years and will get Saturday primetime on ESPN every Saturday)

While the partnership with FOX Sports and CBS has been adequate, I don’t see it as being advantageous to re-up with them after 2025-2026. Being outside of the ESPN ecosystem has hurt the conference in terms of attention, respect, and overall coverage. The Mountain West needs to find its way back to ESPN, even if that means having some football games on ESPN+. Streaming is already infiltrating the sports landscape, and it is expected that the PAC-12 will partner with a streaming platform (Apple, Amazon, etc.) when they finalize a media rights deal. When it comes to Boise State’s extra slice of the pie, you can’t take it away without the Broncos taking the issue to court. I believe there needs to be a honest conversation about how the conference approaches any potential unequal revenue sharing. Shorter deals have become a recent trend and the Mountain West should not stray away. An agreement for six to eight years would be a desirable length with each school receiving a base amount of $6.5 million, an increase that still leaves the conference slightly behind the AAC.

Three of the biggest issues appear to be conference realignment, bowl tie-ins, and money from a media deal. Which of the three would you make your number one priority? Why are you choosing that one and provide more detail to how you would address it?

I would make conference realignment priority number one because you need a viable product to sell media companies on. If the Mountain West were to lose not just San Diego State, but the likes of Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, or UNLV, then immediate action would need to take place. As others have outlined, the conference had an ample opportunity to bring in schools such as UTSA, North Texas and Rice after the American attempted to ransack the Mountain West. However, former commissioner Craig Thompson and university presidents elected to not be proactive. Now, the Mountain West has less options and faces a reality where San Diego State has one foot out the door and others peering out the window.

What’s another thing not listed here that the conference could do off the field to enhance its product on the field?

Mountain West fans, while appreciative of Craig Thompson’s efforts, longed for him to step up and advocate not just for the “little guys” in college football, but the ones in his conference. The conference needs the top programs to be hyped up and embraced via a distinguishable effort, not just trusting the system. Saying yes to media spots with national organizations such as The Athletic, and Sports Illustrated, and being active on social media is critical to pumping out the message that the Mountain West is not a passenger in the Group of Five ranks. The expanded playoff coming next year is going to give each program a realistic path to reaching the pinnacle of college football. The Mountain West doesn’t have to fight off at-large teams from the SEC and Big Ten. There is an opening with the royalty of the AAC leaving.

The Mountain West can take the throne.

If it maximizes the next 18 months.