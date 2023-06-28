Mountaintop View 6-28-23. Bulldogs technology, Murray Mailbag, Barry Odom, NLI, Lobo academics.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The Bulldogs aren’t resting on their laurels after winning last year’s football championship. This offseason, Fresno State is tracking player’s health readings as they go through summer workouts in an attempt to learn more about themselves and their strengths, shortcomings, and recoveries.

In the latest edition, Chris Murry thinks that Nevada’s football team will exceed expectations more than their MBB team will, but the basketball team will clearly be better. He acknowledges the misplay by San Diego State with their letter, but thinks the Mountain West should allow them to rescind their resignation before the end of the month. He adds thoughts on who the MWC should add, but doesn’t see them adding teams at this point. Also, he takes a stab at projecting MWC non-conference records. Plus, more.

Coach Odom sat down for an interview. He continues to say all the right things this offseason, looking for steady improvement and getting better every day. He details how intentional the staff were about recruiting locally and how important quarterback play will be this season. He also talks about big topics like NIL and conference realignment, put at the end of the day focuses on what he can control, which isn’t very much when it comes to conference realignment.

NLI/Signing Changes

(read the entire thread)

New: Changes are coming to the National Letter of Intent program, source tells @TheAthletic: 1) NLI penalty will no longer apply if NLI signee requests a release because of a head coaching change; 2) NLI penalty won’t apply if athlete leaves after one academic semester/quarter. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 27, 2023

Lobos getting work done in the classroom.

BANG!!!! So not only did the returning guys crush it ... all those new transfers and freshmen crushed it too!



We are just saying ... you really want to be here this fall for this. LET'S GO!!!!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/pgXn3eERLA — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) June 22, 2023

