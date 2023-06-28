Mountaintop View 6-28-23. Bulldogs technology, Murray Mailbag, Barry Odom, NLI, Lobo academics.

Even though it’s the “off-season,” there is still a lot going on. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
Fresno State using technology in their workouts.
The Bulldogs aren’t resting on their laurels after winning last year’s football championship. This offseason, Fresno State is tracking player’s health readings as they go through summer workouts in an attempt to learn more about themselves and their strengths, shortcomings, and recoveries.
Murray Mailbag.
In the latest edition, Chris Murry thinks that Nevada’s football team will exceed expectations more than their MBB team will, but the basketball team will clearly be better. He acknowledges the misplay by San Diego State with their letter, but thinks the Mountain West should allow them to rescind their resignation before the end of the month. He adds thoughts on who the MWC should add, but doesn’t see them adding teams at this point. Also, he takes a stab at projecting MWC non-conference records. Plus, more.
Barry Odom interview.
Coach Odom sat down for an interview. He continues to say all the right things this offseason, looking for steady improvement and getting better every day. He details how intentional the staff were about recruiting locally and how important quarterback play will be this season. He also talks about big topics like NIL and conference realignment, put at the end of the day focuses on what he can control, which isn’t very much when it comes to conference realignment.
NLI/Signing Changes
(read the entire thread)
New: Changes are coming to the National Letter of Intent program, source tells @TheAthletic: 1) NLI penalty will no longer apply if NLI signee requests a release because of a head coaching change; 2) NLI penalty won’t apply if athlete leaves after one academic semester/quarter.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 27, 2023
Lobos getting work done in the classroom.
BANG!!!! So not only did the returning guys crush it ... all those new transfers and freshmen crushed it too!— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) June 22, 2023
We are just saying ... you really want to be here this fall for this. LET'S GO!!!!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/pgXn3eERLA
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Interview with Mark Wallington
- Coming Thursday: Our Mountain West Armchair Commissioner Series continues.
- Coming Friday: The MWCConnection Roundtable: How many 10-win teams will there be in 2023?
- Coming Friday: Friday Night Lights Review: S3E8
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results (taking a break this week)
Loading comments...