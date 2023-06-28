Peak Perspective: An Interview with Mark Wallington

In today’s column, we interviewed longtime UNLV SID Mark Wallington. Learn more about what a SID does, as well as one of the men behind the scenes in the Rebel’s athletic department, Mark himself.

MWCConnection: How did you get into the field of college sports and specifically as a Sports Information Director?

Mark Wallington: I earned my journalism degree at the University of Florida, but the job market was soft at the time of graduation so my mentors advised me to stay in school and get a master’s — but in a different field to make it more worthwhile. Sports administration sounded fun, so I picked that program. I interned for the Gators’ women’s gymnastics team as a prerequisite, and that eventually landed me an internship at UNLV. My first boss in Las Vegas left for the NBA later that year so in 1994 I suddenly became the youngest football SID on the FBS level — and have been here ever since.

MWCConnection: Your Twitter bio says you have been in this position since graduating in 1993. What has made UNLV such an appealing place to stay for the past 30 years?

Wallington: Las Vegas is a uniquely exciting place, and this city and this school get in your blood. I met my wife at UNLV, and now we are sending our two daughters here as homegrown Rebels. The original plan was to return to Florida after a nine-month internship, but now I can’t see being anywhere else.

MWCConnection: Can you explain to us what specifically a SID does? What are the main aspects of your job, and what are some of the behind-the-scenes things people would likely not know?

Wallington: Although our profession keeps changing its name — widely known as strategic communications nowadays — a good SID is a writer, statistician, librarian, historian, photographer (and maybe videographer), designer, editor, creative planner, host, PR agent, and anything else it takes to tell the story of our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.

One behind-the-scenes secret is how much SIDs are involved in working with the different broadcast crews each game week. From providing gobs of notes, anecdotes, current and historical photos, as well as weekly access to producers and announcers, SIDs have a surprisingly big hand in helping create a complete broadcast. The next time you hear a play-by-play announcer share a great note during a game, think of the school’s SID who originally provided it to them earlier in the week.

MWCConnection: Also, how has the job changed over the years with the boom of social media and the added benefits and challenges that come along with that?

Wallington: Social media has easily become the biggest change in sports information during my three decades. I actually started at UNLV just before the internet was a thing, so the introduction of websites and moving from mailing and faxing information to posting online and sending pdfs (this is me sending a sincere Thank You to the inventor of pdfs!) was huge. But social media has added an entirely new aspect to our profession. Graphics and video and instant results and analysis has made us the immediate storytellers of our programs with the help of our Creative Team, which in itself is part of an entirely new external-facing profession born from the rise of social media.

MWCConnection: What does a typical week look like during football season? How about during tennis season?

Wallington: Once you get through the grind of fall camp, which is like its own mini-season for SIDs, the regular season offers an organized daily structure for tasks. However, it would take another full page to fully describe that list so I’m not going to try.

It can be a challenge serving multiple sports — whether in or out of season — at one time, but that is something that makes SIDs so valuable to their institutions.

MWCConnection: Can you take us through what a football game day entails for you and how many hours are you putting in that day?

Wallington: Game days consist of a lot of social media work, especially in-game, as well as helping TV and radio announcers and tracking your team’s notes, and making sure the stats are accurate and available. A home SID also serves as a host on game day — from helping provide the press meal to making sure the wireless internet is working to figuring out where everyone is going to sit during the game.

For home games, I generally arrive at the stadium to set up the pressbox four to five hours before kickoff and stay two to three hours after the final play as our staff completes postgame tasks and helps media who are posting their stories. I also stay long enough to make sure writers don’t get locked in the stadium, which can happen!

MWCConnection: We know that there is no true “offseason”, even when sports aren’t going on. But what does the focus on your job look like when there are no sports in season?

Wallington: Just like for the student-athletes and coaches, football has become a year-round sport for SIDs. You go from the season to the first Signing Day in December to the second Signing Day in early February, to spring practice, to media guide production season and then to conference media days, and then back to preseason camp. However, when games are not being played, there is a lot of planning and prep work involved as well.

MWCConnection: How do you go about prepping coaches and players for interviews with the media? Specifically, players who may not be used to public speaking or facing challenging questions they may not know how to answer.

Wallington: Usually, a SID knows when a potentially controversial question is coming, so it’s always a good idea to make sure your student-athletes and coaches know ahead of time too so that they are prepared. SIDs generally know who will be good spokespeople for their program each season and try to use that group as much as possible, which benefits the players honing their communication skills while providing the media with good soundbites and quotes to use in their stories.

MWCConnection: On the flip side, how do you go about forming professional relationships with media members? And how do you make the tough decisions of sometimes needing to restrict access with what can be reported?

Wallington: Good working relationships in this field are built through mutual trust and respect. SIDs exist, in part, to serve as liaisons to assist members of the media in doing their job well — but they are also entrusted with serving the mission of the athletics department and overall university. Everyone understands that balance leads to a successful relationship with the media.

Wallington: Go Rebels!