Introducing the “Hike’s Peak Podcast”! Episode One out now!

Expect a new episode of Hike’s Peak every Tuesday!

By JackTalksCFB
/ new

Welcome to Hike’s Peak! This is the go-to podcast for all your Mountain West news. In our inaugural episode, we discuss:

  • Introduction to Hike’s Peak
  • Previewing the season
  • Diving into DraftKings O/U win totals
  • SP+ rankings for every team

Listen to the first episode on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/19c68ssaXIQrIWYkJZIe18?si=Q5c_S-YsQtuCRL55ryVhNQ&nd=1

Desktop users: https://media.rss.com/hikespeak/feed.xml

Mobile users try this link: https://rss.com/podcasts/hikespeak/1014447/

Next week’s episode: Transfer Spotlight Special

