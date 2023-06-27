Introducing the “Hike’s Peak Podcast”! Episode One out now!

Welcome to Hike’s Peak! This is the go-to podcast for all your Mountain West news. In our inaugural episode, we discuss:

Introduction to Hike’s Peak

Previewing the season

Diving into DraftKings O/U win totals

SP+ rankings for every team

Listen to the first episode on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/19c68ssaXIQrIWYkJZIe18?si=Q5c_S-YsQtuCRL55ryVhNQ&nd=1

Desktop users: https://media.rss.com/hikespeak/feed.xml

Mobile users try this link: https://rss.com/podcasts/hikespeak/1014447/

Next week’s episode: Transfer Spotlight Special