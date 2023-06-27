Mountaintop View 6-27-23 Aztecs really said goodbye?, Green improvement, basketball commits, Falcon gets Gold Glove

There has been a lot of speculation if San Diego State really resigned from the conference or not and now we get to see what the letter said for all to judge. We also include the daily Taylen Green preview article, basketball news, and a Falcon getting a national honor. Enjoy!
What San Diego State’s letter to Mountain West about its exit from conference actually says
SDSU has stated since the news broke that they never said they intended to leave the conference, but read for yourself and decide.
How Taylen Green will usher in a new era to the Boise State QB position by just being himself
Evan Sanford of BroncoCountry.com details where Green will need to improve to be the QB Boise State has never seen in their rich football history.
Steve Alford on Nevada basketball signing four-star 7-foot recruit Jazz Gardner
The Wolf Pack held off some P5 schools in getting the highly rated center to sign to play in Reno and in the process completed their team for 2023.
Utah State gets commitment from Maryland transfer guard Ian Martinez, who once played at Utah
The 6’3” guard was a four-star recruit out of high school before getting his P5 experience before coming to Logan.
Trayden Tamiya earns ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove
Tamiya, the Air Force second baseman, becomes the first Falcon to garner such an honor.
