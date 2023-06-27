Share All sharing options for: Mountaintop View 6-27-23 Aztecs really said goodbye?, Green improvement, basketball commits, Falcon gets Gold Glove

There has been a lot of speculation if San Diego State really resigned from the conference or not and now we get to see what the letter said for all to judge. We also include the daily Taylen Green preview article, basketball news, and a Falcon getting a national honor. Enjoy!

SDSU has stated since the news broke that they never said they intended to leave the conference, but read for yourself and decide.

Evan Sanford of BroncoCountry.com details where Green will need to improve to be the QB Boise State has never seen in their rich football history.

The Wolf Pack held off some P5 schools in getting the highly rated center to sign to play in Reno and in the process completed their team for 2023.

The 6’3” guard was a four-star recruit out of high school before getting his P5 experience before coming to Logan.

Tamiya, the Air Force second baseman, becomes the first Falcon to garner such an honor.

On the horizon:

Later today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Special Teams Preview

Later today: Mountain West Armchair Commissioner: Dom

Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: An Interview with Mark Wallington