Mountaintop View 6-26-23. Fresno State recruiting, Taylen Green, Nevada & UNLV MBB, Tim Shelton

Spring sports have wrapped up for the regular season, and now that the NBA Draft is over, we have pretty much reached the biggest lull of the offseason. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In Max Olsen’s annual post, he reranks recruiting classes in hindsight based off production. Because it’s only the top 25, Mountain West schools rarely get a mention, but in this year’s edition, Fresno State gets placed at #20. The article highlights the 17 future starters from this class with resulted in two 10-win seasons the past two years, including a Mountain West title. Notable players included transfer QB Jake Haener, WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, DE David Perales, DB Evan Williams, and LB Levelle Bailey

Jordan Kaye isn’t calling him the best, but thinks he can be the most impactful. His ability to run has never been the question, but how great Green can be depends on how his ability to lead an offense by passing continues to develop. He made huge strides last season and now has an entire off-season to prepare as the starter. The hype is as high as ever and all eyes will be on Green in the Mountain West this year.

Now that Nevada’s roster is basically set, Chris Murray analyzes it. The strengths include the team’s experience, as they should be one of the oldest teams in the nation, as well as their depth, as the team could go nine deep. Other strengths will be their backcourt tandem of Lucas and Blackshear, and their size, with no starter under 6’4 and three players 6’10 or taller. On the other side of the story, interior scoring without Will Baker and three-point shooting as big weaknesses, in addition to overall athleticism. Nevada’s men’s basketball team finished fourth in the Mountain West last year and made it into the First Four. They look to build on that this year.

Last season, UNLV’s offense basically revolved around E.J. Harkless. Now that he is gone, the team wishes to become more of a balanced attack with their two leading scorers from last year now gone. The team figures to be much deeper than last year after adding quite a few transfers (Keylan Boone, Kalib Boone, Jalen Hill), and making a huge splash in recruiting (D.J. Thomas, plus Brooklyn Hicks). Returning players are doing all they can to set and maintain the culture and effort on the defensive end. The team is making good use of summer workouts.

New addition to Ram’s basketball staff.

Have talked about this on the podcast but now it’s official — Tim Shelton (@TESnation) joins the @CSUMBasketball staff after spending last season at Oregon State. Has significant Mountain West ties & experience. pic.twitter.com/AKDz5tzcMc — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) June 23, 2023

