Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 6-26-23.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

And overall, recruiting in the conference has remained strong. Offers cooled down this week, with 8 of 12 teams handing out a combined 21 offers. Teams keep hosting visitors, with lots taking advantage of the last visit weekend until the fall. The commitments keep rolling in for Mountain West teams, with another 24 players finding new homes among 8 MWC teams. There was also a decommittment this week. Once again, a number of teams had great recruiting weeks. Air Force. Colorado State, and Fresno State all secured multiple verbal pledges. This week, the Bulldogs take a turn on the cover photo after adding three new players to their recruiting class.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 3

Air Force: 2

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For most of June (until the 27th), we are in a quiet period. This is a time where recruits can take official visits to campuses.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 36

Recruiting Camps:

If anyone has info on the other teams, feel free to share.

Air Force:

Boise State: June 11, 12

Colorado State: June 11, 12, 13, 14, 29

Fresno State: May 31, June 10, 17, 24

Hawaii: June 24

Nevada:

New Mexico: June 8-10

San Diego State: June 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

San Jose State: June 9, 10, 17

UNLV: 1, 10, 11, 16, 24

Utah State: June 2, 10, 14, 15, 16, 20

Wyoming: June 10, 23

Visit Recap:

WR/DB Titus Bordeaux (Colorado State)

“I’m a wide receiver but I’m being recruited as a defensive back. So I learned a lot of stuff I didn’t know about being a DB. I got to see a lot of other good players from my class that were there too and we bonded with the group.”

TE/DE Keegan Shank (Colorado State)

“Colorado State went great. The weekend was all I could ask for and I appreciated everything that the school and the coaching staff had to offer. Me and the staff have been in contact since the very start of my recruitment and have built a really good relationship over the past few months. Coach Chad Savage really has been great with tons of communication and has always had 100% transparency with me. Also, being able to sit in a film room with Coach Buddha and Coach Vang was really important to see their view of how I could contribute to the program in a positive way. The facilities were also amazing and the support staff the team has is unmatched. Academically they had what I wanted to major in and that’s very important to me that I’m getting the best education while also succeeding on the field. The area of Fort Collins was amazing and I felt like I fit in with the area. Also, CSU really made me feel like I could not only grow as a person but also an athlete as well.”

OL Hank Purvis (UNLV)

“The visit went awesome. The coaches put us in the Virgin Hotel, which was basically on the strip, and it was super nice. We got to bowl at the red rock casino in the VIP section, and they had a whole bunch of their players come and all the recruits were assigned to a player, and they were our mentors for the weekend. We got to see and ask about anything that the players liked and didn’t like and what they did. The coaches really know how to put on a show and really make it feel like home.”

ATH Kayden McGee (UNLV)

“It was definitely more than I thought it would be, I had a great time and loved all the coaches & how passionate they are about rebuilding the program and winning some championships! The talks were great with all of the coaches. Loved every moment of this visit, news coming soon.”

Commitment Spotlight:

K Ethan Brumgard (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force Academy because it felt like home, lots of my family growing up were in the Force, and a couple of them attended the academy, but I also couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have such a great coaching staff coach me and in a beautiful state, especially Colorado Springs of all places. Going to Air Force Academy, I feel great knowing they will keep me in shape and to where I can perform to the best of my abilities.”

WR Ryker Evans (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force because it felt like home. At first I was a little hesitant but after I went on a visit to the Academy I knew I could have a good life there! Also, the Coaching staff believed in me from the very beginning of my recruiting, and not only will I be able to play Division 1 football but I will also receive top tier education and a life beyond football!”

OL Brandon Nazworth (Air Force)

“Air Force was a pretty simple decision for me… they recruited me first, and they kept it going throughout the process. Air forces amazing staff made me feel wanted and as if it is a place where I can contribute from day 1. I also love the fact that all of these amazing coaches are ex AF players, meaning they are committed to the program and aren’t going anywhere, as well as they will know how to help me through the rigorous academics. Lastly I wanted to go somewhere that plays big time football and wins. Air Force has the stats and easily fit that mold.”

DB Treyvon Tolmaire (Boise State)

“They treated me like family. Like I was already one of their players, and the relationships I built with coaches when I was up there was very comfortable and unforced. Everything just felt natural and smooth. I also like the way they run their defense and how they see me producing. They see me as a field corner, but if needed, I can play in the boundary and lock that side down.”

TE Travion Williams (Hawaii)

“I’m a basketball player, but am making the switch to football. I committed there after the Sacramento State camp. Hawaii was at the camp and I did pretty good, so they recruited me, the hardest out of the other schools. The coaches showed me the most love and I felt like a priority. I got a full-ride scholarship. So there were a lot of reasons why I choose Hawaii.”

WR Ben Scolari (Nevada)

“I committed to Nevada because it’s a unique opportunity to be able to play for your hometown at the next level, and I love the environment and think I fit perfectly there.”

OL Amare Taase (UNLV)

“They were the first school who believed in in me and gave me my first offer. While I was on my OV the coaching staff was great and the whole campus too. I believe that Coach Vice can mentor me into become a great guard and get me ready for the next level and I know that I can help this school win the championship.”

LB Adrian Onyiego (Wyoming)

“Thanks for reaching out! Wyoming is one of the schools that began recruiting early along in the process and their persistence never wavered. I immediately got along with the entire staff. On my visits to Wyoming their family-like atmosphere and honesty really stuck out to me. Their excellent nutrition and strength programs sealed the deal for me. In addition, they have a great track record of developing linebackers. I trust Coach Bohl’s vision for the program, and excited to be a part of it! Go Pokes!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Treyvon Tolmaire was offered by Boise State

DE Connor Warkentin was offered by Boise State and SDSU

RB Jordin Thomas was offered by Fresno State

TE Jace Nixon was offered by Fresno State

DB Benjamin Vaiagae was offered by Fresno State

2025 WR Titan Lacaden was offered by Hawaii

2025 DB Tahlen Kekawa was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB Duke Giarraputo was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2026 LB Timothy Ioane Jr. was offered by Nevada

2027 ATH Khalil Terry was offered by Nevada

WR Will Cianfrini was offered by SDSU

2025 OL Ashdon Wnetrzak was offered by SDSU

2026 QB Jaden O’Neal was offered by SDSU

RB Chauncey Sylvester Jr. was offered by SJSU

WR Jerome Myles was offered by Utah State

DB Bryson Ross was offered by UNLV

2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher was offered by UNLV

LB Dash Bauman was offered by Wyoming

DB Terrence Jones was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

DB Sire Gaines visited Boise State

TE/DE Keegan Shank visited Colorado State

DB Loyall Mouzon visited Colorado State

OL King Large (probably not visiting Colorado State)

WR Titus Bordeaux visited Colorado State

WR Jordan Ross visited Colorado State

TE Jayden Fortier visited Colorado State

QB Ryland Jessee visited Nevada (6/20) and Utah State

OL Hank Purvis visited UNLV

DL Chad Otutu visited UNLV

ATH Kayden McGee visited UNLV

DB Mykel Patterson-McDonald visited UNLV

RB Devin Green visited UNLV

WR Dax Collins visited UNLV

QB Karson Gordon visited UNLV

OL Amare Taase visited UNLV

JUCO WR Karim McCune II visited UNLV

Commits:

EDGE Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji committed to Air Force

LS Jake Helms committed to Air Force

LB Jabez Tuaoa committed to Air Force

LB Grayson Hodges committed to Air Force

OL Brandon Nazworth committed to Air Force

DB Gerard Evans committed to Air Force

QB Brody Fortunati committed to Air Force

committed to Air Force K Ethan Brumgard committed to Air Force

DL Jamison Klein committed to Air Force

OL Ethan Dodson committed to Air Force

DB Treyvon Tolmaire committed to Boise State

EDGE Ed’Mari Binion committed to Colorado State

OL Phillip Ocon committed to Colorado State

DB Chauncey Davis committed to Colorado State

OL Marsel Akins committed to Fresno State

LB Tytus Khajavi committed to Fresno State

DB Jordan Pierro committed to Fresno State

TE Travion Williams committed to Hawaii

2025 WR Titan Lacaden committed to Hawaii

WR Ben Scolari committed to Nevada

DL Max Mogelson committed to UNLV

OL Amare Taase committed to UNLV

RB Devin Green committed to UNLV

OL Brycen Lotz committed to Wyoming

LB Adrian Onyiego committed to Wyoming

Decommits

RB Ty Cozad decommitted from Air Force

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.