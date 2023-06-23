 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 6-23-23 Perfect Realignment?, stadium expansion timeline, RIP, Mental Health, and more!

By RudyEspino
/ new

Summer is officially here and it comes with several hot stories here on MWCConnection! Check out today’s content to stay in the loop before you enjoy the weekend!

The Realignment to end ALL Realignments

Overdog Sports fantasizes what it would look like if college football teams were structured conference-wise by region. They first add top FCS teams to increase the total to 160 teams. See what that looks like in their mind and dream a little dream if only.

The hope is that completion done for 2025 season home opener

Clark Haggans, CSU football’s all-time sacks leader, dies at 46

The fifth-round draftee in 2000 by the Pittsburgh Steelers had a 13 year NFL career highlighted by a Super Bowl win in 2006. He also played in two other Super Bowls with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

I’m not a recruiting crystal ball expert but I’m predicting he lands in the MW

For SDSU’s Matt Bradley, it’s bigger than basketball

The NBA Draft was last night and while Bradley did not hear his name called, he has overcome bigger obstacles in reaching his basketball dreams. Read how his bringing awareness to mental health self-care opens the door for others to follow.

Which Nevada Wolf Pack program will be the next to win a Mountain West title?

The Wolf Pack went 0-14 in conference titles with their sports programs in the 2022-23 sports season just concluded. Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet takes a look at all fourteen programs and ranks them from lowest to best chance of being the next Nevada program to hoist a conference trophy.

Two Lobos receive Track & Field season honors

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Which coach is on the hot seat in 2023?

Later today: Friday Night Lights Review S3E8

Mountain West Football

Peak Perspective: 2023 Mountain West SP+ rankings

Mountain West Football

2023 Mountain West Football TV Schedule

Mountain West Football

Peak Perspective: Thoughts on 2023 Rule Changes

View all stories in Mountain West Football

Loading comments...